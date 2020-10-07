Advertise Purple Launches Self-Serve Affiliate Marketing Tool, Purply

Purply empowers any e-commerce business to take control of its affiliate marketing strategy with data-driven decisions. Tweet this

As online business continues to grow, especially during this time of Covid-19, as well as year over year during the holiday season, small and midsize companies are increasingly entering the digital fray. These businesses are in direct competition with much larger, established players, such as Amazon and Walmart. For these businesses to stay viable and competitive, adopting an affiliate marketing strategy is crucial.

Purply is a self-serve affiliate marketing application that leverages over 10 million data points from over 87,000 affiliate partners across 23 business verticals, including accessories & jewelry, apparel, consumer electronics, health & beauty and home & living.

Purply aims to level the playing field and empower any e-commerce business owner to take control of their own affiliate marketing strategy with the insights needed to make data-driven decisions.

With Purply, business owners get access to:

Top-Earning Affiliate Identification – This function identifies the top-grossing affiliates that a business is not currently engaged with. As well as listing all known contact information, it also provides outreach templates to help start an engagement.

– This function identifies the top-grossing affiliates that a business is not currently engaged with. As well as listing all known contact information, it also provides outreach templates to help start an engagement. Commission Recommendation Reports – Up-to-date insights on what the average commission rates are for each affiliate vertical. Users can see if they are overpaying for a relationship and how they should adjust those rates to maximize success.

– Up-to-date insights on what the average commission rates are for each affiliate vertical. Users can see if they are overpaying for a relationship and how they should adjust those rates to maximize success. Month-Over-Month Success Reports – Marketing teams get a clear view of how each affiliate is performing, which ones are doing better than others, where there is a drop in return, and an overall vision of the success of the campaign with KPIs.

Marketing teams get a clear view of how each affiliate is performing, which ones are doing better than others, where there is a drop in return, and an overall vision of the success of the campaign with KPIs. Affiliate Marketing Tips and Tricks – An entire library of materials on how to make an affiliate marketing campaign as successful as possible. For companies taking on this strategy for the first time, it enables decisions to be made with confidence.

For more information about Purply, please visit purply.com

About Advertise Purple:

Since 2012, the Advertise Purple team has been at the forefront of the affiliate marketing industry, powering more than $1.2 billion in sales. With more data on affiliates than any other agency, including insights from 23 business verticals across five continents, clients can expect informed decision-making and proven strategies that yield results. Advertise Purple's transparent, compliant and progressive strategies have led to record client retention numbers and exciting growth patterns. This, in part, is what has given the firm the unique distinction of being the only affiliate marketing firm included on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America list for each of the past three years.

Media Contact:

David Paterson

Venture PR

424-230-3770

[email protected]

SOURCE Advertise Purple

