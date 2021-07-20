Advertise Purple Ranks No. 58 on Inc. 2021 Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 679 Percent

According to Advertise Purple's President, Kyle Mitnick; "First and foremost, I'd like to thank our amazing team at Advertise Purple for performing in exemplary fashion during the unprecedented ups and downs of COVID, and thank our customers. As a performance based agency with revenue growth directly tied to our clients,' we literally couldn't have done this without them.

We frequently are asked 'how' when these awards are delivered our way, and the short answer is by not cutting corners. Over the years we've invested heavily in technology that serves one purpose: customer growth. It's nice to see that investment is paying off, not only in our bottom line, but the bottom line of our clients. Thanks again for the nomination Inc, and we're humbled to be in such great company on this list."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Advertise Purple, Inc. is the leading tech-enabled affiliate management service in the world, and a 2018, 2019, and 2020 recipient of Inc. Magazine's 'Best Workplace in the U.S.,*' and 'Top 50 Advertising & Marketing' Agency in the U.S.' For more info, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/

CONTACT:

Jonathan Moisan

424-272-7400

[email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Advertise Purple

Related Links

https://www.advertisepurple.com/

