Advertise Purple Selects ClickMint as Preferred Conversion Optimization Partner

MALIBU, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickMint, an award-winning platform that builds channel-adapted ecommerce funnels to improve revenue efficiency across paid and partner traffic, today announced a partnership with Advertise Purple, one of the world's leading affiliate marketing agencies.

Advertise Purple works with more than 200,000 affiliates and over 5,000 brands, generating $5+ billion in affiliate-driven revenue across categories including fashion, beauty, health & wellness, and consumer products.

The partnership reflects a growing shift in ecommerce strategy. While brands have become increasingly sophisticated at acquiring traffic, most still send visitors—regardless of origin—through the same generic shopping experience.

ClickMint addresses this by building channel-adapted shopping funnels designed to respond to how visitors from different traffic sources behave within a brand's ecommerce environment.

Advertise Purple began testing ClickMint across a group of client brands in August 2025 to evaluate how channel-adapted funnels could improve the performance of affiliate traffic. Following strong early results, the rollout expanded across additional brands in the agency's portfolio.

To date, more than 65 brands have implemented ClickMint experiments as part of their ecommerce optimization efforts. Across those trials, brands recorded conversion rate improvements ranging from 42% to 121% on affiliate-driven traffic, significantly increasing the value of traffic generated by publisher partners.

"There are a lot of new optimization tools entering the market right now," said Jonathan Moisan, CEO of Advertise Purple. "For us, the deciding factor was performance. We tested the platform with real brands and real affiliate traffic, and the results spoke for themselves. When clients see meaningful improvements in conversion, expanding the rollout becomes a natural next step."

ClickMint analyzes how visitors from different acquisition channels behave within ecommerce experiences and generates optimized funnel variants designed to improve product discovery, engagement, and purchase progression.

"Modern ecommerce brands receive traffic from a wide range of sources—paid media, affiliates, search, influencers, and social platforms," said Kyle Mitnick, founder of ClickMint. "Each of those audiences behaves differently. The opportunity is to build shopping funnels that adapt to those behaviors. When the experience matches how visitors actually shop, the performance gains can be substantial."

