"Advertise the lights in the bathroom" says Marcelo Salup of CEO Analytics, "not the Covid19 cleaning!"

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As travel begins to pick up in 1Q 2021, many hotels are going to fall into the mental trap of advertising their deep Covid19 cleaning. Our advice: stay away from that" says Marcelo Salup, co-founder of high-level customer insight firm CEO Analytics. "Everyone and their mom are going to advertise that, so, at best, you'll be a parity advertiser."

"A couple of months ago, we conducted a test among people who traveled in 2019 for a hotel consultant and found two interesting facts," says Adi Asavaid, co-founder of CEO Analytics, "everyone we surveyed assumed that 'their' hotel brand was going to be cleaner than others, so that was a given. However, if you focus on heavy –and profitable—travelers (took 3+ trips, VP and higher, college educated and higher) the quality of light in the bathroom came in as #3 in importance!"