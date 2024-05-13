Advertising Agency PPK Aims to Fight Pediatric Cancer with Children's Book Raising Funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The Tampa agency wrote, designed, illustrated and will publish its first ever children's book, titled "Clarence the Cloud," to support long-time partner, NPCF.

TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising agency PPK today announced its first-ever children's book, Clarence the Cloud, created to support a philanthropic cause close to the agency's heart: pediatric cancer. The project aims to raise $10,000 for long-time agency partner National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) through the sale of the book and associated merchandise.

Clarence the Cloud will be available for purchase online at ClarenceTheCloud.com beginning September 2024.

Clarence the Cloud was designed and created entirely by PPK, written by Creative Director and Writer Nick McMurdy and Illustrated by Art Director and Illustrator Alan Schneller. Written for children ages 5-8, it tells the story of happy-go-lucky rain cloud Clarence, who must find his purpose after inadvertently ruining a big party and being cast out. Ultimately, the book tells a story of inclusion that highlights the importance of seeing value in everyone, especially oneself, and encourages people to see the good in others.

Clarence's story reflects PPK's own mantra of celebrating the unique talents and backgrounds of all its team members, standing as a testament to the agency's ambition to elevate creativity in unexpected places, while also reinforcing its commitment to supporting its community and nonprofit partnerships.

"The idea for this book was born of our team's passion for giving back to our community and creative spirit, which extends well beyond the talents of traditional advertising," said PPK President Garrett Garcia. "Inclusion is deeply rooted into the DNA of our agency, and we really wanted to undertake a project that not only celebrates uniqueness but that supports our community in the process. We're so proud to partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to do some good and spread a message that we all desperately need amid the current social and political landscape."

Clarence the Cloud will be available for purchase beginning September 2024, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, online at ClarenceTheCloud.com , and all proceeds raised from September to December 2024 will be donated to NPCF. To promote the launch of the book, PPK is also creating a merchandise line of the book's characters also benefiting the NPCF and will host readings at children's hospitals in Tampa throughout the month of September.

Visit ClarenceTheCloud.com to sign up for priority pre-sale access.

SOURCE PPK