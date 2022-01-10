Jan 10, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Advertising Claims for CBD and Nicotine Tobacco-Free Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the study of advertising and marketing claims for tobacco-free pouches within the key markets.
The report contains 3 sections which analyze advertising and marketing claims within 3 regions: European Union countries, other European (non-EU) countries and the United States of America. To differentiate advertising and marketing claims among different tobacco-free products, these products were categorized into the nicotine pouches, CBD and non-nicotine pouches and hybrid nicotine plus CBD pouches.
The report overviews advertising and marketing claims for these three categories within the key markets mentioned above. In certain countries tobacco-free pouches may be advertised on television, radio, social media, and billboards, by influencers, etc. In other countries there is a ban on advertising these products as harmless tobacco-free alternatives or any kind of advertising.
The following advertising restrictions for tobacco-free pouches are usually applied in most markets mentioned above:
- Advertising aimed at children or teenagers is forbidden
- Advertising materials should not imply that a certain tobacco-free nicotine product is less harmful than other such products
- No vitalizing or healing properties for CBD pouches
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Advertising claims for tobacco-free pouches in the European Union
1.1. Nicotine non-tobacco pouches
1.2. CBD pouches
1.3. CBD and nicotine mix pouches
2. Advertising claims for tobacco-free pouches in other European countries (non-EU members)
2.1. Nicotine non-tobacco pouches
2.2. CBD pouches
2.3. CBD and nicotine mix pouches
3. Advertising claims for tobacco-free pouches in the United States of America
3.1. Nicotine non-tobacco pouches
3.2. CBD pouches
3.3. CBD and nicotine mix pouches
