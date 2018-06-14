Advertising Icon Hall of Famer Joins Zion & Zion

Spera comes to Zion & Zion with more than 25 years of experience. He cut his advertising teeth at The Martin Agency in Richmond, Virginia, then became an SVP, Creative Director at Doner in Detroit. In his storied career, Spera has worked on such iconic brands as GEICO, Serta, Progressive Auto Insurance, Mazda, Chrysler, Cox Communications and more.

Spera was part of the two-man creative team that won and directed the GEICO account. His six years building that brand helped propel GEICO to global recognition. His work won numerous awards and his creation of the GEICO Gecko found him a place in the Advertising Icon Hall of Fame as well as a place on the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame.

In his role as creative director, Spera will continue to push the agency's work to be smart, strategic and creatively brilliant. He is involved with all creative endeavors at Zion & Zion and makes sure they meet the high standards the agency is known for. His vast experience and creative pedigree fit seamlessly into the dynamic environment and service that Zion & Zion is known for.

"Ken has a proven track record of wildly successful advertising campaigns," said Zion & Zion CEO, Aric Zion. "His background and creativity is an asset to the agency, pushing us to produce the best possible creative work for our clients."

About Zion & Zion

Based in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, BARD BD, Barro's Pizza, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, Chas Roberts, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Sun Communities, Sun Health, Parallel Capital Partners, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and University of Dubuque. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and Like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

