Advertising Industry Leader Steve Katelman Joins Fyllo Leadership Team

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated, high-growth industries, today announced that Steve Katelman is coming out of retirement to join the company as its Chief Partnership Officer. Katelman joins a world-class leadership team at Fyllo made up of executives from companies including Salesforce, Twitter, Amobee, Publicis, Catalina, and more.

Katelman is well known for his pioneering digital vision while serving nearly three decades at Omnicom, where he spent his last 14 years at Omnicom Media Group (OMG). He was instrumental in launching the programmatic offerings within OMG as well as the technology and data division, Annalect.

He will join Fyllo as it continues to expand its SaaS platform and data solutions. Fyllo's Data Marketplace is widely used by Fortune 500 brands to identify and reach previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Katelman has served on Fyllo's advisory board since the Company's inception in 2019.

"For decades, Steve has been able to spot early innovation and understand how it will transform an industry," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "Now as our first-ever Chief Partnership Officer, he will forge new, high-impact partnerships for Fyllo that enable new solutions to help the world's top brands and agencies increase performance and drive growth."

"Over the past few years, I have been impressed by Fyllo's ingenuity and rapid expansion. It's a bold organization, bringing much needed technology to highly regulated, high-growth industries, and I think this is just the beginning," said Katelman. "Similar to how I was able to influence and accelerate digital transformation in advertising, I look forward to helping Fyllo break new ground in new industries."

Katelman retired from Omnicom Media Group as the EVP of Global Digital Strategic Partnerships, ensuring that the Omnicom agencies had unparalleled access to the largest and most innovative media and advertising technology companies.

Katelman has been honored by ADWEEK as a "Top 50 Execs Who Make the Wheels Turn" list as well as one of the "12 Stars of Adtech." As a resident of San Francisco, Steve was also awarded the SF Big (Hal Riney) Advertising Person of the year award for 2020 for his lifetime achievements in the advertising arena.

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services that enable organizations to navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape, streamline compliance, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also use the Fyllo Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com .

