Advertising Tech for Audiovisual Media, Brand Marketing Priorities According to Portada's New Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada has conducted a poll to explore in which martech areas marketers plan to invest more in 2020. The survey " What Brand Marketers Need from MarTech in 2020" sheds light on the structure of the growth of MarTech expenditures. Based on a poll of 100 brand marketers who are members of the Portada Council System , conducted in the fourth quarter of 2019, Addressable TV, Video, Display and Programmatic, and Digital Audio are pre-eminent investment areas in 2020. They are included in the overall category of Advertising & Promotion, which was chosen as the main overall MarTech expenditure priority by more than 56% of the surveyed brand marketers (see table below).

Categories INVESTMENT PRIORITY IN % Advertising & Promotion 56.76% Customer Experience 10.81% Social & Relationships 13.51% Commerce & Sales 10.81% Data 8.11% TOTAL 100.00%

Contents of "What Brand Marketers Need from MarTech in 2020"

1. Background: MarTech's Relentless Rise

2. Main MarTech Expenditure Types per Category

3. Survey Results: Brands are Planning to Invest in the Following MarTech Categories in 2020

Within Advertising & Promotion, Ad-Tech for Audiovisual Media Plays a Crucial Role

Plays a Crucial Role Customer Experience: Optimization & Personalization & Testing Leads

Social & Relationships. Brands are planning to invest in the following sub-categories of marketing technologies during 2020:

Commerce & Sales: Social Media Related Expenditures



Data: investment focus on Audience Marketing & Attribution

4.1. Brand/Media Buying Agencies

4.2. Advertising & Promotions: Marketing Budget Weighted Outcome

4.3. Advertising & Promotions: Marketing Budget Weighted Outcome

