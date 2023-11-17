Advertising Vehicles Continues Successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program

The Cincinnati-based Fleet Graphics provider is looking for their next nonprofit to sponsor a vehicle wrap for, free of cost.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Vehicles is pleased to announce the continuation of its highly successful Nonprofit Sponsorship Program for the upcoming year. This initiative builds upon the achievements of previous campaigns, which featured collaborations with Make-A-Wish, Heroes on the Water, Last Mile Food Rescue, and PAWS Adoption Center. The Nonprofit Sponsorship Program is designed to empower nonprofit organizations, enhancing their visibility, and enabling them to spread their message through the powerful medium of fleet graphics advertising – all at no cost to the selected nonprofit partner.

Representatives from the Southwest Ohio chapter of Heroes on the Water with Advertising Vehicles Account Executive, Ben Schrand. This fully wrapped trailer was provided through the Nonprofit Sponsorship Program. An Advertising Vehicles installer working on the vehicle wrap for Last Mile Food Rescue. This wrap was made possible through the Nonprofit Sponsorship Program as well.

Over the years, Advertising Vehicles has been deeply committed to supporting nonprofit causes, albeit without a formalized process or designation. In line with our dedication to fostering transparent and accessible partnerships, we have taken steps to ensure that the wider community is well-informed about the benefits of this program.

Alex Souders, Director of Marketing for Advertising Vehicles, who played a pivotal role in initiating this program in 2021, attests to the positive impact it has had. "There are so many great organizations that need assistance getting out their message, and this is a small but effective way we can do our part to help with that," Souders said, emphasizing the significance of this initiative.

The core of Advertising Vehicles' Nonprofit Sponsorship Program is to offer comprehensive support to organizations seeking to create fleet graphics that reflect their mission. This program provides an array of services, including free consultations with a dedicated graphics designer and our creative team, as well as support for print production, coordination, and installation. These are the same services typically extended to businesses partnering with Advertising Vehicles, and we are thrilled to make these services available at no cost to our selected nonprofit partner.

Furthermore, these eye-catching graphics not only draw attention but also deliver a tremendous return on investment for the chosen nonprofit. Data consistently shows that vehicle graphics represent one of the most cost-effective marketing channels. A well-branded vehicle, regularly on the move, can potentially generate up to 60,000 daily impressions, without incurring additional advertising expenses. This heightened visibility is an asset for nonprofits seeking to effectively convey their message within the community.

If your nonprofit organization is eager to take advantage of Advertising Vehicles' Nonprofit Sponsorship Program, we are currently accepting applications through January 1, 2024. You can conveniently submit your application through our website at https://advertisingvehicles.com/sponsorship. Additionally, you will find detailed information regarding the program's requirements and eligibility criteria on our website.

It is crucial to note that there is a limited number of sponsorships available. Advertising Vehicles will select one new nonprofit partner each quarter, making it imperative for interested organizations to submit their applications as soon as possible. This presents a remarkable opportunity for nonprofits to amplify their visibility and create a lasting impact within the community with our support.

For more information, please contact Morgan Schulten, 513-729-7296, [email protected].

About Advertising Vehicles:

Since 2003, Advertising Vehicles has been the premiere vehicle graphics and advertising leader for companies of all sizes across the U.S., providing full and partial vehicle wraps, decals and full-service, in-house design and production services in its 30,000 square foot facility. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Advertising Vehicles is also North America's exclusive provider of Traxx™, the world's number one changeable billboard system for trucks and trailers. For a quote or to learn more, please visit advertisingvehicles.com or call (855) 750-0937.

SOURCE Advertising Vehicles