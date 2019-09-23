Advertising Week New York Kicks Off With Industry Movement Launch

In light of this growing disparity, today AIMM (www.anaaimm.net) launched #SeeALL (www.seeall.org) to remind brand marketers, advertising agencies and media buyers of this wealth of untapped growth opportunity. Billboards in Times Square; a full-page in the New York Times; a spread in AdWeek; agency and company emails and TV screens all carried the #SeeALL message today to kick off this new industry movement.

"#SeeALL is powered by the new Cultural Insights Impact Measure™ (CIIM™) metric which proves that when brands include cultural intelligence in creating and content, purchase intent skyrockets 276%; brand relevance jumps 259% and WOM increases by a factor of 228%. Figures like this point to an enormous opportunity for brands," said Bob Liodice, ANA CEO and AIMM board member.

Target's Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Rick Gomez said, "#SeeALL is a call to action to reflect the importance of the multicultural consumer in our work. Prioritizing the multicultural consumer is no longer a 'nice to do.' It is an imperative if you want to grow."

"Inclusion is about making every person – every customer, every supporter and every employee – feel respected and valued. That should be our goal. We must intentionally include all. When we demonstrate culturally authentic content in all our marketing efforts we reflect the world we serve and live in, and that drives meaningful engagement, growth and lasting impact with every person," said Emily Callahan, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gilbert Davila, co-founder of AIMM said, "#SeeALL is not a campaign. It is a movement. Using the voice and reach of brand advertising is a powerful tool to accurately reflect consumers daily lives. And when brands allow cultural insights to drive creative and strategy the outcome is inclusive messaging and it's a win for the bottom line and for society."

Follow #SeeALL on Twitter: @ana_aimm Instagram: @ana_aimm Facebook: @anaaimm19

About AIMM

Founded in 2016 as an arm of the ANA, comprised of 87 member corporations, advertising agencies, media and research companies and trade associations representing over 1000 brands, AIMM's mission is to elevate Multicultural and Inclusive marketing to promote business growth in an increasingly diverse marketplace.

ABOUT THE ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA's membership includes more than 1,600 companies and organizations with 20,000 brands that engage almost 100,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and nonprofit organizations as well as more than 700 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

SOURCE ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing