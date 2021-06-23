Advertising Week Returns In-Person to New York City and Finds New Home at Hudson Yards

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Week (AW) the world's largest annual gathering of marketing, media and technology leaders, will return to New York City for their in-person flagship event from October 18-October 21, 2021. The hybrid event will take place at Advertising Week's new home, Hudson Yards. Hudson Yards will play host to the first truly hybrid edition of Advertising Week which will seamlessly blend in-person thought leadership, special events, networking and more with best-in-class virtual extensions.

The event will continue to deliver on its promise of bringing together great minds from brands, agencies, media, and technology in-person at Advertising Week's COVID 19-Compliant location at Hudson Yards and virtually to screens and devices around the world.

On Advertising Week's return, Matt Scheckner, Global CEO, said: "After a tumultuous year, New York is coming back, and Advertising Week is proud to help lead the charge. New York is resilient, and we are thrilled to announce that Advertising Week will be bringing its flagship home again. While the last year brought on plenty of challenges, it also brought new opportunities to move forward, and we are excited to partner with Hudson Yards as our venue for 2021. Hudson Yards is the ultimate manifestation of our belief that New York City's best days are ahead and we could not think of a more compelling, high impact venue for the Fall."

"The return of dynamic, in-person industry leading events like Advertising Week reinforces that New York City is once again the epicenter of business and ready to welcome back the world," said Stacey Feder, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Yards. "Hudson Yards' vibrant center of commerce, culture and community is fueled by those who live, work and visit every day, and we look forward to hosting the world's brightest creative talent in the neighborhood."

For more information on AWNewYork 2021, please go to:

https://advertisingweek.com/newyork

About Advertising Week:

Advertising Week is a global business intelligence platform serving marketing, media, brand, advertising and technology professionals. Founded in 2004 in New York, Advertising Week's global footprint has expanded to five additional worldwide live events: AWEUROPE (London); AWASIA (Tokyo); AWAPAC (Sydney); AWAfrica (Johannesburg); and AWLATAM (Mexico City). In addition to live events, the global thought leadership platform also contains online education (AWLearn) and year-round original content (AW360).

About Hudson Yards:

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, including experiential concepts and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Facebook, WarnerMedia, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

Media Contact:

Sunshine Sachs

[email protected]

SOURCE Advertising Week