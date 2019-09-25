Advertising Week Reveals The First-Ever Winners From Their "Future Is Female" Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Week announced Monday, in partnership with the newly re-branded Ampersand, the first-ever winners of their "Future Is Female" platform. The award honors rising stars of the advertising and marketing industry. Honorees were selected based on a combination of proven achievements, demonstrated ability to effect organizational change, commitment to external impact, ability to mentor others, and professional endorsements. The panel of judges, chaired by Advertising Week's Managing Director for Global Education & Development, Ruth Mortimer, included Gina Grillo, CEO of The Advertising Club; Quynh Mai, Founder & CEO of Moving Content & Image; Monique Nelson, Chair & CEO of UWG; and Elena Sotomayor, Executive Vice President of Cárdenas Marketing Network. See full list of winners below.

The winners were honored at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, as part of a special kick-off concert to celebrate the first day of this year's Advertising Week New York. Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning music legends TLC—the best-selling American female group in history with more than 65 million records sold—brought the house down as the headliners of the special event, presented in partnership with Ampersand.

2019 FUTURE IS FEMALE WINNERS:

Arnetta Whiteside , Associate Director, Research & Planning, Cultural Quotient, Publicis Media

, Associate Director, Research & Planning, Cultural Quotient, Publicis Media Jessica McGlory , Director of Paid Social Media Marketing, Bombas

, Director of Paid Social Media Marketing, Bombas Amy Manganiello , Global Advertising Director, Reebok

, Global Advertising Director, Reebok Christena Pyle , Executive Director, Advertising, Time's Up

, Executive Director, Advertising, Time's Up Maya Azzi , Director of Corporate Luxury Marketing and Strategy, L'Oreal

, Director of Corporate Luxury Marketing and Strategy, L'Oreal Jen Wong , Chief Operating Officer, Reddit

, Chief Operating Officer, Reddit Belen Marquez , Art Director, Droga5

, Art Director, Droga5 Leena Danan , SVP & Managing Director, Horizon Media

, SVP & Managing Director, Horizon Media Laura Fruitman , Co-Founder, The Right To Shower, Unilever

, Co-Founder, The Right To Shower, Unilever Larene Mantel , VP, Advanced TV and Audio Strategy, Cadreon

Advertising Week New York will continue to celebrate the "Future Is Female" platform this week during AWNewYork tomorrow (9/26) as the topic takes center stage on the Impact Makers Stage at AW's Lincoln Square Campus. Featured speakers as part of the Future Is Female Track include: Caroline Gogolak, VP of Retail at SoulCylce; Jill Baskin, CMO, The Hershey Company; Mita Mallick, Head of Diversity, Employer Brand and Cross Cultural Marketing, Unilever North America; Sade Baderinwa Anchor, Eyewitness News, WABC-TV; and Gail Horwood, Chief Marketing Officer, Kellogg North America, Kellogg Company. The Future is Female will be a year-round global initiative for Advertising Week and its partners.

