Advertising's Creative Revolution Comes Alive in This Funny, Sexy, Crazy New Memoir

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The '60s and '70s brought an explosion of creativity to Madison Avenue and author Howie Cohen was there. His new memoir, I Can't Believe I Lived The Whole Thing releases with critical acclaim for its punchy, funny and surprising anecdotes of a life in advertising when pot and the pill opened the doors (and everything else) to sexual and creative freedom. The memoir is being released in time for summer reading. The book is published by Red Rascal Press.

First time author and advertising legend Howie Cohen launches his memoir, "I Can't Believe I Lived The Whole Thing" Brimming with ideas and ambition, Howie Cohen, pictured here in 1965 was the youngest copy trainee at legendary creative agency, Doyle Dane Bernbach

I Can't Believe I Lived The Whole Thing materializes during a time of the creative takeover by mensch-y Jewish copywriters and macho Italian art directors. Cohen was one of those young Jewish copywriters, starting out and teeming with big ideas, character and chutzpah at big creative agencies. He cut his teeth at Doyle Dane Bernbach, flourished at Wells, Rich, Greene and had his own successful ad agencies in New York and L.A. Cohen's stories recount the triumphs and setbacks of a life's work in advertising that made it into the Clio Hall of Fame and eventually landed him across the country in Los Angeles.

With a 50-year career in advertising, Cohen is the mind behind some of the most famous ads. He wrote the memorable lines, "Try it, you'll like it" and "I can't believe I ate the whole thing," for Alka-Seltzer. People all over the country were saying the lines, helping shape the language in pop culture. Both TV spots are in the Clio Hall of Fame. Among many other hits, Cohen wrote "Petco, where the pets go" and created the ad that blew up the Jack in the Box clown.

"Howie transported me to 1967 and a time when advertising was the most fun you could have with your clothes on," said Jerry Della Femina, Creative Hall of Fame inductee. "It's the funniest book about advertising in the past 50 years that gives an exclusive look at days that were filled with big wins and hilarious failures."

"Cohen writes in a punchy, funny and consistently surprising style. An entertaining account of a career in the highest echelons of advertising." - Kirkus Reviews

"His stories about the old days when Madison Avenue unleashed a never-before-seen brand of advertising – propelled by humor and an arched eyebrow – are well worth reading." - BlueInk Review

Today, Howie lives with his wife Carol in a Leave It to Beaver-type home on one of the most filmed streets in America for TV shows and commercials (go figure). He travels the country speaking about emotional advertising that connects with the heart – and the funny bone, and shares the secrets of creating ideas that spread virally and stand the test of time. I Can't Believe I Lived The Whole Thing is available in paperback and ebook on Amazon, and in audiobook on Audible.com.

Contact:

Roxana Janka

216891@email4pr.com

917-683-2605

SOURCE Red Rascal Press