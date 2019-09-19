Advice Electronics to Release a New, Innovative High Density Laser Capacitor Charging Power Supply

KFAR SABA, Israel, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading power supply manufacturer Advice Electronics has announced the release of a new LCH3000-XXX series of capacitor charging power supplies.

The LCH3000-XXX series is a new generation of high voltage pulsed power supplies based on Advice's innovative QCP (Quasi Constant Power) technology providing up to 3,000J/Sec in the range of 400V- 1.2KV using the traditional standard size 12.7" x 5.7" x 4.1" (32.2 x 14.5 x 10.4 cm). This size has previously been limited in the marketplace to 2,000J/Sec maximum.

"We are proud to lead the market of Capacitor Charging bringing new innovations," said Shlomo Ostrovski, Advice Electronics' Vice President of Power Supplies Division. "The QCP technology is a game changer in high voltage capacitor charging technology allowing to achieve high power density, faster repetition rates and high reliability."

Advice Electronics is developing a complete new line of compact, reliable and competitive capacitor chargers with power levels ranging from 1KW to 9KW and output voltages up to 1.6KV. Standard and custom versions will allow medical, aesthetic, research, industrial and precision laser applications enabling laser manufacturers using flash lamps a greater design flexibility by upgrading their existing laser products without the need for mechanical modifications.

Advice Electronics is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of Power and Energy products. With over 31 years in the market Advice products range include UPS, power supplies, lithium batteries, solar systems and telecom products.

