Advice for Safeguarding Your Home Against Lightning Damage

Puzio and the Southern Trust team offer the following advice for protecting a home and property from the catastrophic damage that can result from a lightning strike:

Consider a lightning protection system . A lightning protection system is a network of low-resistance paths, such as copper and aluminum cables, that is designed to channel the current of a strike swiftly into the ground. Without such a system, a strike can more freely jump from one part of a house to another, destroying structural items such as the roof, a chimney and more. These systems also usually include arrestors, devices designed to prevent dangerous currents from entering the home over cable, telephone and power lines and destroying appliances and electronics.

. A lightning protection system is a network of low-resistance paths, such as copper and aluminum cables, that is designed to channel the current of a strike swiftly into the ground. Without such a system, a strike can more freely jump from one part of a house to another, destroying structural items such as the roof, a chimney and more. These systems also usually include arrestors, devices designed to prevent dangerous currents from entering the home over cable, telephone and power lines and destroying appliances and electronics. Complete home surge protectors can be installed . Protecting expensive electronics with surge protector strips is a great idea, but a whole-home surge protector does make the task easier. These protectors allow homeowners to simply plug electronics and appliances into regular outlets and still have the peace of mind that they are protected from dangerous voltage spikes that can be caused during storms.

. Protecting expensive electronics with surge protector strips is a great idea, but a whole-home surge protector does make the task easier. These protectors allow homeowners to simply plug electronics and appliances into regular outlets and still have the peace of mind that they are protected from dangerous voltage spikes that can be caused during storms. Protect heating and cooling equipment. HVAC systems can be easily destroyed by a lightning strike, so homeowners need to exercise caution as storms arrive to avoid an extremely expensive equipment replacement. Checking the grounding for the electrical system is the first step. High-end surge protectors can add a layer of defense as well, but the best bet is to simply not use the air conditioner during a storm. Typically, the temperature will decrease during a storm, so any slight change in comfort can be overlooked in favor of keeping the HVAC unit safe until the weather clears up.

"It's true that lightning strikes can't be prevented, so we just urge you to prepare your home for such a scenario," Puzio said. "A lightning protection system and a whole-home surge protector are great first steps because they are virtually unnoticeable and require little maintenance, but when in doubt, always unplug valuable electronics and turn off any major appliances like an HVAC unit until the storm blows over."

For more information about Southern Trust Home Services and how to minimize potential damage from lightning strikes, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

