Advice Local Announces Healthcare and Legal Verticals Directory Submission Product

With Advice Local's solution, their reseller partners and the brands they represent in these industries can order, monitor and report on a location's visibility in directories such as RateMDs and FindLaw.

Advice Local CEO Bernadette Coleman stated, "At Advice Local, we pride ourselves on providing a scalable, affordable solution to our reseller and brand partners. Submitting a local business' information to the best local and niche directories and data sources as quickly as possible is our priority."

With more and more consumers turning to hyperlocal and niche directories to read reviews and find doctors and lawyers they can trust, it's important to monitor and establish a business' presence on these directories.

Current Advice Local partners should contact their account manager with questions regarding the healthcare and legal verticals. If you are not yet an Advice Local partner, visit AdviceLocal.com or call 855-714-7634 to request a demo.

For press inquiries, please contact Bernadette Coleman at 214-310-1356.

About Advice Interactive Group

Advice Interactive Group is a local search technology and digital marketing solution provider. More than 300,000 businesses use Advice Local's local presence management solution to take control of their data, keep their location information current, and optimize and syndicate their business profiles. This drives face-to-face and digital interactions intended to boost customer engagement, build audiences and increase sales through an all-inclusive, white-labeled SaaS-based dashboard and marketing platform.

Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with more than 70 employees, Advice has been recognized as one of the SMU COX Dallas 100™, is a three-time Inc. 500 Company, and recently picked up an Internet Marketing Association Award.

