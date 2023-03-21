Today listing syndication leader Advice Local announces a new sales tool website widget created to help agencies and marketing partners get more sales from their website.

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advice Local is excited to announce a brand-new sales tool that aims to innovate how agencies get sales leads from their website traffic. Today, industry leader Advice Local is releasing a customizable business listings sales tool website widget.

Advice Local Proudly Debuts an Innovative Business Listings Sales Tool Website Widget for Partners

This one-of-a-kind sales tool enables website visitors to run a free online visibility report for their business directly from the agency partner's website. This report looks at the business' visibility in online directories and on Google, Bing, Yelp and more, and reveals a proprietary score based on the business' online visibility.

Once the website visitor runs the report, the prospect's contact information and Baseline Report data is passed to the partner dashboard for a follow-up sales call.

"Sales generation is one of the most important marketing components for digital marketing agencies," said Bernadette Coleman, CEO of Advice Local. "We aim to provide partners with the necessary sales tools to attract prospective customers and grow their agency. Our proprietary website widget does exactly this."

This latest tool from Advice Local is leaps and bounds ahead of other listing management service providers. By offering this integration, partners can easily get more sales through their website. Features of the website widget include:

Customization – Within the partner dashboard, agencies can add their logo, branding and change specific wording of the widget itself (this includes changing out colors, etc.).

Passive Lead Generation – The widget gathers business information and submits it directly to the partner in an easily readable format.

White Label Reports – Once the widget is completed a white label report is emailed directly to the business, and is also visible at the click of a button online.

When it comes to sales generation tools on the market today, most are costly subscriptions with an external toolset. This sales tool from Advice Local is available within the Advice Local partner dashboard. This solution is easy-to-use, convenient – and doesn't require another piece of software for partners to collect leads and drive more revenue.

For more information on the sales tool website widget, and how to put this brand-new sales tool to work for your agency, contact Advice Local at 855-714-7634 or request a demo of their listing management solution at their website, AdviceLocal.com.

About Advice Interactive Group

Advice Interactive Group is a local search technology and digital marketing solution provider. More than 300,000 businesses use Advice Local's local presence management solution to take control of their data, keep their location information current, and optimize and syndicate their business profiles. This drives face-to-face and digital interactions intended to boost customer engagement, build audiences and increase sales through an all-inclusive, white-labeled SaaS-based dashboard and marketing platform.

