Advice Media Announces The Acquisition Of Page 1 Solutions

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advice Media, a leading provider of software-based marketing solutions for medical and dental practices, today announced that is has acquired Page 1 Solutions, LLC ("Page 1"). Page 1 has been a pioneer in digital marketing for attorneys, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. four years in a row by Inc. magazine, Advice Media continues its strategic growth initiative with the addition of Page 1 Solutions. The Page 1 acquisition joins previous acquisitions, including Mojo Interactive – Practice Dock in October 2019, docero in August 2019, Sight Selector in February 2017, MedNet Technologies in June 2015, E6 Interactive in February 2014, and Everyday Doctors in November 2013. Financial terms of the transaction are confidential.

Advice Media provides a highly-scalable patient acquisition and retention platform for healthcare professionals. Their refined internal processes, relentless focus on the client experience, and the ability to drive new patients will provide a tremendous additive value to the acquired Page 1 clients. The talented team at Page 1 will be joining Advice Media to provide the best acquisition and retention solutions for their respective clients.

Shawn Miele, CEO of Advice Media, said, "Page 1 has been a well-respected company in their market for years. We are excited to bring their employees and clients into the Advice Media ecosphere. As we have done with past acquisitions, we anticipate keeping all the things that made Page 1 great while introducing our highly scalable platform to drive improvements in results for clients and organizational efficiency."

Page 1's employees, including their leadership team, internet marketing consultants, account coordinators, search engine marketing specialists, social media specialists, content writers and website developers, will be joining Advice Media. Each employee will remain in their Lakewood, CO (Denver Metro) office and operate within their current role to ensure a seamless transition. Dan Goldstein, former CEO of Page 1, will serve as an advisor during a transition period before pursuing new endeavors.

"I couldn't be more pleased for our clients and our staff. Advice Media is an exceptional company that focuses on bringing value to its clients. The depth of Advice Media's Executive team is second to none. They obviously care about their clients and deliver great results. Moreover, they structured this acquisition to be a win-win for everyone. The same teams that have been servicing Page 1's clients will continue to do so and our clients will have the benefit of new technology and resources from the combined strengths of the two companies."

Founded in 2001, Page 1 Solutions has been a leader in multi-channel marketing strategies for attorneys, medical practices, and dental clinics throughout the United States. Page 1 Solutions has relied on extensive experience to help their clients stand out in the market, drive leads, and generate new clients. Page 1 team members have worked closely with their clients to customize marketing strategies and solutions designed to help them reach their specific goals.

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC ("Tree Line") provided financing for the transaction via an increase to its existing term loan and incremental equity co-investment.

About Advice Media, LLC

Advice Media is a technology-enabled digital media company that has been managing the online footprint of private medical and dental practices nationwide for over two decades. Thousands of clients trust Advice Media's best-in-class, end-to-end platform to build, host, and manage websites, improve patient engagement, and optimize lead generation capability.

Clients rely on Advice Media's expertise in critical aspects of digital marketing, including search engine optimization, content marketing, reputation management, social media marketing, and pay per click advertising. Advice Media works to deliver unparalleled value and unprecedented growth levels to each client it serves. The company has offices in Park City, UT, Melville, NY, & Lakewood, CO. For more information, visit https://www.advicemedia.com.

About Tree Line

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC is a private credit asset management firm focused on direct lending to the lower middle market. The firm provides first lien term loans, unitranche term loans and equity co-investments to lower middle market borrowers with between $3M-$30M of EBITDA in North America in transaction sizes up to $150M. Tree Line currently manages $1.3B in investable capital, and has completed over 90 transactions for acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, expansion projects and other growth capital needs. Tree Line's team has extensive direct lending experience spanning multiple economic cycles and has generated significant repeat investment opportunities through reliable execution coupled with a direct relationship approach. Tree Line is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York and New Orleans. Visit www.treelinecp.com for additional detail.

