Advice Media Promotes Bryan McGowan to COO

Shawn Miele, CEO of Advice Media, said, "Bryan brings a growth mindset to the role of COO. I am excited to watch what happens with the collaboration between Bryan and the rest of the Customer Success and Digital Product Implementation teams. I think this will be a powerful combination that will help us to deliver better and better results for our clients."

Bryan earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Cornell and began his career at Intel. After returning to Cornell for an MBA in 2010, Bryan spent several years in the MIT/Harvard entrepreneurship community. This included tenure as CFO of Open Water Power, which was acquired by L-3 Systems in 2017.

Bryan and his family moved to Park City, UT, in 2015. Bryan has worked with Advice Media for three years now, first as a consultant, then as CFO. Over that period, he has added tremendous value across every department at Advice Media.

"I've been thrilled and privileged to be a part of Advice Media's journey for the last three years. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves on the delivery side of the business and help get our team to the next levels of scale and quality," said Bryan McGowan, COO & CFO.

About Advice Media, LLC

Advice Media is a leading provider of software-based marketing solutions for medical, dental, and legal practices nationwide. Thousands of clients trust Advice Media's best-in-class, end-to-end platform to build, host, and manage websites, improve patient engagement, and optimize lead generation capability.

Clients rely on Advice Media's expertise in critical aspects of digital marketing, including search engine optimization, content marketing, reputation management, social media marketing, and pay per click advertising. Advice Media works to deliver unparalleled value and unprecedented growth levels to each client it serves. The company has offices in Park City, UT, Melville, NY, & Lakewood, CO. For more information, visit https://www.advicemedia.com.

