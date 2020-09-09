Advil Taps Leading Lady and Super Mom Angela Kinsey for the Launch of Major Pain Innovation, Advil Dual Action

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced Advil, a leading OTC pain reliever worldwide, is teaming up with actress Angela Kinsey for the launch of Advil Dual Action, a first of-its-kind pain fighting formula and the biggest over-the-counter (OTC) innovation in the oral pain category within the U.S. in 25 years. Advil Dual Action is the first and only Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved formula that combines two of the best-known pain relievers, ibuprofen and acetaminophen, to fight pain in two ways: ibuprofen works throughout the body, targeting pain at the source, while acetaminophen blocks pain signals to the brain.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8763651-advil-taps-angela-kinsey-for-launch-of-advil-dual-action/

Kinsey, perhaps most recognized as her character Angela Martin on NBC's "The Office," has been playing the role of busy leading lady in every aspect of her active life: as a mom, actress on Netflix's "Tall Girl," professional podcaster, avid basketball player and roller skating enthusiast.

"Whether I'm working as an actress, keeping up with my kids, or playing my favorite sports, I don't like to sit on the sidelines. Like anyone, I experience everyday aches and pains, but I never let them hold me back," Kinsey said. "I've used Advil for a long time and am thrilled to work with them on their latest innovation, Advil Dual Action, which helps relieve my pain so I can keep doing the things I love!"

As part of the partnership, Kinsey stars in a new video series where fans can watch her stretching, diving, jumping and flipping, without letting pain – or self-doubt – get in her way, thanks to Advil Dual Action.

"I want to show people that aches and pains don't have to stop you doing the things you love," Kinsey said. "For me, that's jumping on the trampoline with my kids, strapping on my roller skates, or crafting for hours on end. I know I can rely on Advil Dual Action to alleviate my pain."

While Kinsey has found relief in new Advil Dual Action since she began using it this summer, other pain sufferers have not. A survey of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 25 to 65, conducted by Advil in partnership with Wakefield Research*, revealed that while 95% of people experience everyday aches and pains, 80% do not always find complete relief with existing OTC pain treatment options.

"It's clear consumers are looking for a new option to treat aches and pains," said Albert Shiue, Brand Manager at GSK. "We are excited to bring that to market in our newest innovation, Advil Dual Action, so people everywhere can find relief. Like Angela Kinsey, we want to encourage our consumers to live life to the fullest, pain free."

Fans can watch Angela Kinsey's content series over the coming months on Advil's Instagram (@advilrelief) and Facebook (@advil), as well as on Angela's social channels (@AngelaKinsey). Visit Advil.com to learn more about Advil Dual Action, now available online and on retail shelves nationwide.

About Advil Dual Action

Advil Dual Action is an exclusive pain-fighting formula, combining ibuprofen and acetaminophen to fight pain in two ways. Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) that targets pain at the source, temporarily reducing the production of prostaglandins, which cause swelling and pain signals. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever that blocks the transmission of pain signals to the brain. Advil Dual Action will be available over-the-counter nationwide in 2020.

GSK's commitment to pain relief

We are the world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the US and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Important safety information about Advil Dual Action

Before using the product, consumers should read the Advil Dual Action drug facts label.

About GSK

We are a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. The new drug application for Advil Dual Action was approved under the Pfizer name. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including Sensodyne, parodontax, Poligrip, Advil, Centrum and Theraflu.

*Methodological Notes

The Advil Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 25-65, between July 16th and July 22nd, 2020, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the US adult population ages 25-65.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

