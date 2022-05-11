AdvIntel Announces Release of Revolutionary "Adversary Risk" Platform

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvIntel is excited to announce the first and ultimate adversarial cyber threat, supply chain, third-party, and vendor risk assessment product: Adversary Risk (AR) platform and API - an innovative inside-out risk assessment tool that enables organizations to quickly identify and assess true organizational cyber risk and ransomware exposure levels and address them in a targeted manner!

Hone in on the top of the adversarial food chain

AR's uniqueness is defined by using the "inside-out" adversarial perspective in which the risk matrix is based on factual data from within the adversarial ecosystem. This enables users to properly assess cyber threats based on adversarial exposure (coming from within the adversarial realm) and to immediately address the specific exposure for organizational risk ensuring efficient prevention.

In other words, we are targeting the top of the cybercrime food chain, making AR a tool that will identify third-party risk exposure that can lead to the most damage: ransomware, botnets, and advanced persistent threat groups.

Fact-based risk matrix

Our main competitive advantage is the intelligence collection which constitutes the risk score. Unlike any other market product, to deliver accurate risk scoring, AR relies not on interpretive analysis but on factual collections within attack surfaces. This includes, first and foremost, the Ransomware Attack Surface with ultimate visibility into most secure and hidden ransomware groups.

With an average attack delta lasting for 15 days, these criminal groups bring massive business disruption lasting for weeks and distort the supply chains for third parties and customers. Moreover, they leverage legal and reputational risks associated with publishing stolen data.

As such these groups are able to deliver the highest damages to an organization across the entire cybercrime domain. However, by turning these groups' adversarial indicators and telemetry into a risk-score matrix, AR enables to spot the attack on the stage 0 level - often before the first Cobalt Strike beacon is being dropped or the first network scan command is executed.

A first & ultimate adversary risk tool for organizational view

With AR, identifying the initial precursor means finding a direct action to take it down. Whether through identifying specific attack vectors and actors or pinpointing an infection's Patient Zero, "Adversary Risk" platform puts the risk manager into the driver's seat for a seamless plan to uniquely asses true cyber risk to data breaches. By looking at the threat from within, you will then be able to build the most effective mitigation strategy for supply chain, third parties, and critical vendors and supplies.

Know the adversary's next step in the attack— your own plan will be one step ahead to address supply chain, mergers & acquisition, vendor risk, and third-party exposure.

