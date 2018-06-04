Advion CMS Now Includes Elemental Formulae

Accessed from Advion's user-friendly Data Express software, TAMI provides elemental formulae directly from mass spectra. By use of proprietary algorithms, in combination with superb CMS performance and spectral libraries, this brings accurate centroiding and mass correction algorithms, ensuring a more accurate mass assignment. In combination with isotope abundance analysis and careful consideration of chemical valence rules this brings a high level of confidence to the suggested elemental formulae.

"TAMI offers users accurate elemental formulae equal or better than high resolution TOF," said David Patteson, Advion CEO. "Our mass spec is ridiculously versatile, easy and powerful – the sample introduction options are unrivaled, and now the addition of compound/structure ID creates a software suite that provides unparalleled levels of information."

TAMI is another addition to Advion's software suite developed for the chemist, building on the recent launch of the Peak Express software, featuring Delta Spectrum (ΔS) technology that looks beyond chemical noise and automatically detects even the smallest peaks without the user needing to know the product ion mass in advance.

The TAMI software is available now with the ex pression CMS. To learn more about Advion's user-friendly software suite and the variety of novel ion sources available for the ex pression CMS, visit www.advion.com.

Advion develops, manufactures and globally supports mass spectrometers, chip-based ion sources, microfluidic flow chemistry systems and consumables for life science and related industries. We seek to enhance analysis performance and workflows. Using our deep scientific and engineering knowledge of mass spectrometry and microfludics, we leverage our passionate employees' commitment to create quality, flexible and fit-for-purpose solutions. More about Advion, Inc. can be found on our website, www.advion.com.

