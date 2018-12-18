Advion Introduces the SOLATION™ ICP-MS for Simple, High Performance Multi-Element Analysis

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advion, Inc., announces the release of the SOLATION Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS). SOLATION expands the current Advion mass spectrometer portfolio to include high performance, multi-element analysis for environmental, clinical, biomedical, food, agriculture and geological applications.

The SOLATION release culminates over three years of development, which reimagines the standard ICP-MS, encompassing thoughtful design, easy, high-throughput workflow, and intuitive software. Offering an innovative 90° quadrupole deflector, the SOLATION has lower interference and improved signal-to-noise ratio, preventing contamination thereby producing reliable results quickly and easily.

"Academic, Clinical and Cannabis plant/extracted product users will find the SOLATION provides a bespoke solution, rapid answers in the fewest number of steps, and a sample-to-answer solution for routine elemental analysis," said David Patteson, Advion CEO. "Like the other mass spec solutions in our portfolio, the SOLATION ICP-MS was driven by the needs of the end user, and will be an asset to any lab seeking high quality inorganic assays. We expect strong uptake by our core academic segment, where we are rapidly approaching an installed base of >1000 compact mass spectrometers in the last six (6) years."

Brought to life from the strong scientific partnership between Advion and parent company, Beijing Bohui Innovation Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a leader in the robust Chinese clinical IVD and Molecular Diagnostics market comprising 40,000 hospitals, the SOLATION is the company's newest mass spectrometer. The combined companies currently offer a range of Atomic Absorption, fully automated GenPlex® HPV genotyping assay, the ex pression Compact Mass Spectrometer, the AVANT (U)HPLC, and many other novel sample introduction systems including the Plate Express TLC Plate reader and the TriVersa NanoMate nano-electrospray ionization technique. The SOLATION ICP-MS is available now. Visit www.advion.com/products/SOLATION-ICP-MS for more details and product specifications.

About Advion, Inc.

Advion's nearly three-decade dedication to serving scientists yields customer-focused life science solutions. Our deep scientific, engineering and customer workflow knowledge spawns an unrivaled solution portfolio. We work directly with, train, and passionately advocate for our customers to ensure their success. Dedicated to Science – Dedicated to You. More about Advion, Inc. can be found on our website, www.advion.com.

About Bohui Innovation Biotechnology

Beijing Bohui Innovation Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is a developer, manufacturer, supplier and service provider of diagnostic systems related to women and children's health. Its core product line includes fully automated blood heavy metal analyzers and the GenPlex® HPV genotyping assay. It is committed to developing microfluidic and mass spectrometry technologies for diagnostic and inspection applications. Bohui is located in Beijing and publicly traded in the Chinese stock market. More about Bohui can be found on our website, www.bohui-tech.com.

