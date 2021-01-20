ADVI$OR, CalCPA'S New Financial Planning Conference, Features Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalCPA announced today that Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist and world-renowned expert from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, will deliver the keynote at its upcoming ADVI$OR online conference focused on personal financial planning (PFP) and wealth management.

Newly created, ADVI$OR is designed for more advanced and expert CPA financial planners, wealth managers and investment advisors advising high net worth individuals and family offices on current issues impacting their wealth.

"Recent challenges due to the pandemic and overall economic uncertainty have added multiple layers of complexity to the markets and have a direct impact on wealth preservation," said Brad Monterio, Chief Learning Officer for CalCPA. "CPA financial planners will benefit from our ADVI$OR program because it tackles timely issues such as ESG Investing, the latest regulatory changes, and opportunity zone investments against this complex backdrop."

Conference Planning Committee Chair Mitchell Freedman, CPA/PFS, CEO of MFAC Financial Advisors, sees ADVI$OR as a platform for fellow financial planners to explore ways to help clients reduce risk and position them for financial success, as he discusses here.

ADVI$OR takes place January 22 beginning at 8am PT. Agenda and registration information is found at www.calcpa.org/advisor. The nationally recognized experts speaking during the conference include:

Dr. David Kelly, CFA, Chief Global Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Dr. Glenn Freed, CPA, Chief Investment Strategist at Syntax Advisors

Samuel Adams, CEO at Vert Asset Management LLC

Jonathan C. Lurie, Esq., Partner at Venable LLP

Michael Fitzpatrick, Partner at Baker Tilly

Theodore Sarenski, CPA/PFS, Wealth Manager at Capital One

Mitchell Freedman, CPA/PFS, CEO of MFAC Financial Advisors, Inc.

Sheryl Rowling, CPA/PFS, Founder at Rowling & Associates

Jimmy Williams, CPA/PFS, CFP®, CEO at Compass Capital Management LLC

Greg Friedman, President & CEO at Private Ocean Wealth Management

Daniel B. Seivert, CEO & Managing Partner of ECHELON Partners

Kirsten Boer, Director, Client Relations at Sustainalytics

Bob Birgen, CPA, Principal at Abridge Partners, LLC

Fred Reish, ESQ., Partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self- courses annually. For more information, please visit www.calcpa.org.

Media Contact:

David Colgren

917-587-3708

[email protected]

SOURCE California Society of CPAs

Related Links

http://www.calcpa.org

