AdviserSource Acquires Financial Services App Provider Advisory Equity

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdviserSource.com, LLC ("AdviserSource"), a national consulting services firm focused on the financial advisory industry, announces the acquisition of marketplace app provider Advisory Equity. The transaction was completed on July 1, 2021, with additional growth capital provided by Fintech Fund II, LLLP.

The acquisition of Advisory Equity by AdviserSource helps solidify its position as a national leader in financial advisory firm consulting services. Advisory Equity's platform will help AdviserSource improve the way financial advisors and institutions connect for M&A, succession, transition, recruiting, and funding opportunities. The Advisory Equity app also provides a proprietary valuation software and reporting tool to assist firm stakeholders in determining enterprise value.

Phillip Chang, President of AdviserSource said, "We are excited to bring the Advisory Equity platform into AdviserSource as another tool we can offer to help provide objective marketplace valuation services for financial services companies. Advisory Equity's platform is well positioned to help us service the growing demand for succession planning among independent financial advisory firms. We see tremendous opportunities to drive continued growth and our strategic investment will support the company's long-term vision and commitment to its clients."

About Fintech Fund II, LLLP

Fintech Fund II, LLLP is a venture fund managed by Austin Capital General Partner, LLLP ("Austin Capital"), a Southern California-based fintech focused venture firm whose partners have an average of 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, technology development, and operations.

About AdviserSource.com, LLC

AdviserSource is an M&A platform featuring an online marketplace & valuation software created to assist wealth management firms and financial advisors find opportunities in M&A acquisitions, exits, succession & continuity planning, recruiting, and business valuations.

