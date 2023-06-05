Advisor Group Accelerates Evolution of Ria Channel with Addition of Seasoned Industry Executive

Dynasty Co-Founder, Edward C. Swenson, Named President of Advisor Group RIA Solutions

PHOENIX, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, announced today the hiring of Edward C. Swenson as Executive Vice President and President of Advisor Group RIA Solutions. In this newly created role, Mr. Swenson will be responsible for the creation, execution, and management of the firm's RIA-only and Hybrid channel strategy and will lead the development of an industry-leading corporate RIA platform for fee-based advisors. The appointment aligns with the firm's recent decision to simplify its business structure to better serve the needs of its financial advisors.

Mr. Swenson will report jointly to CEO and President of Advisor Group Jamie Price and to President of Advice and Wealth Management Greg Cornick and will collaborate across the entire enterprise to create a strategic vision that expands Advisor Group's addressable market; champions the RIA model; enhances the firm's value proposition to this important channel and accelerates growth.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Ed's proven expertise and broad experience leading our new RIA Solutions channel," said Mr. Price, "Ed will play a critical role in strengthening Advisor Group's position as a leader in attracting and serving all profiles of financial professionals. Our commitment to supporting and growing our RIA channel is steadfast. Bringing a seasoned executive of Ed's caliber onboard to drive this effort underscores its strategic importance to our future success."

Mr. Swenson brings unparalleled experience in designing, leading, and executing business alignment and strategic initiatives within the RIA space. He co-founded Dynasty Financial Partners in 2010, where he served as Board Member, Chief Operating Officer, and President Advisor Services Exchange. Most recently, Mr. Swenson was the head of the firm's Operations, Technology, Investments, TAMP and Human Resources departments. Prior to Dynasty, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Legg Mason Asset Management. Mr. Swenson began his financial services career at Citigroup Asset Management in 1999, where he was a member of the Multiple Discipline Account Platform, a precursor to the UMA.

"I'm excited to join Advisor Group at this pivotal point in their history," said Mr. Swenson. "Advisor Group is a growing and rapidly evolving company that fosters a culture of innovation and collaboration. I look forward to joining them and building something new in the RIA space. Together, we will develop an industry-leading corporate platform for fee-based advisors and will deliver world-class RIA solutions and capabilities that enable an elevated advisor and client experience and greater growth opportunities."

Earlier this year, Advisor Group announced they are consolidating their eight wealth management firms into one new branded entity. As part of this transition, Mr. Cornick also announced an organizational realignment that centers around channel development and serving advisors in specific business models. The firm's new structure outlined three key channels: Independent, RIA Solutions, and Financial Institutions. Mr. Swenson will round out the team leading these channels, joining Erinn Ford, Executive Vice President, Advisor Engagement, who leads the Independent channel; and Steve Amarante, President, Infinex, who leads the firm's new Financial Institution channel.

"Serving the unique needs of financial professionals and expanding our ability to partner with more financial professionals over time is an essential component of our strategic vision," said Mr. Cornick. "We are thrilled to continue bringing in industry-leading talent like Ed to accelerate that vision and build a unique and differentiated RIA Solutions platform."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

