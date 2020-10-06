Advisor Group And SagePoint Financial Welcome Two Oregon Financial Professionals With $365 Million In Total Client Assets

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm SagePoint Financial today announced the successful recruitment of two independent financial professionals based in Oregon who share an office headquarters with a total of $365 million in client assets. In addition to SagePoint Financial, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

The two financial professionals transitioning to SagePoint are Chris Scheller and Conrad Pearson, each of whom operate their own book of business while sharing an office headquarters in Lake Oswego. Both professionals have worked in the wealth management industry for more than 35 years.

The announcement reinforces SagePoint's strong position in the wealth management industry as a firm that empowers financial professionals with the expansive scale, resources and services of its parent company Advisor Group, while also offering the access to leadership and collegial culture of a boutique firm.

SagePoint Financial President and CEO Jeffrey Auld said, "We are thrilled that Chris Scheller and Conrad Pearson are choosing to entrust the next stage of growth for their businesses to SagePoint and Advisor Group. These are exceptional professionals who have served their clients with integrity for years, each with a track record of successful client support that speaks for itself. Chris and Conrad recognize that when financial professionals join us, they are plugging into a platform that empowers them with industry-leading technology, services and growth resources that help them reach their fullest potential."

Mr. Scheller and Mr. Pearson specialize in financial planning and wealth management, offering both commission- and fee-based services. Mr. Scheller has been a financial professional for 38 years and was last affiliated with SagePoint from 2005 to 2016.

Mr. Scheller said, "It's tremendous to be coming back to SagePoint after a few years away. I know first-hand that no other firm does business with such a high level of integrity and a truly service-driven mindset. Moreover, as part of Advisor Group, SagePoint can also provide financial professionals with access to an incredibly wide and deep range of solutions and technologies that are exceptional. For these reasons, coming back to SagePoint was an easy decision."

Mr. Pearson has worked as a financial professional for 37 years; he was with FSC Securities from 1984 to 1986 and with Royal Alliance Associates from 1989 to 2012.

Mr. Pearson said, "SagePoint has a terrific reputation in the wealth management industry for its great touch with financial professionals, as well as the sophistication and flexibility of its platform. I look forward to fully leveraging all that the firm has to offer, along with benefits that come with joining a network with scale and resources of Advisor Group."

Jamie Price, CEO and President of Advisor Group, said, "Congratulations to SagePoint for bringing two highly successful financial professionals back to the Advisor Group family. Between them, Mr. Scheller and Mr. Pearson bring decades of experience serving their loyal clients, and they are great additions to our network. With each passing month, we are building on our investments in the tools, capabilities and services that will help our 11,000-plus financial professionals thrive and grow. The wealth management industry is becoming more complex and more competitive all the time, and we stand ready to support our financial professionals as they work towards their business and life goals."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and / or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

