Advisor Group And SagePoint Financial Welcome Veater Financial Group, Wealth Management Practice With $503 Million In Client Assets

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and network member firm SagePoint Financial today announced the successful recruitment of Veater Financial Group, a wealth management practice based in Fresno, CA, with $503 million in total client assets. The announcement reinforces SagePoint's strong position in the wealth management industry as a firm that empowers financial professionals with the expansive scale, resources and services of its parent company, while also offering access to the leadership and collegial, personal culture of a boutique firm. Veater Financial Group joins SagePoint from LPL Financial.

In addition to SagePoint Financial, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial.

Founded in 2012, Veater Financial Group is led by President George Veater and includes three other financial professionals: Brian Janssen, Aaron McKell and Darren Tali. The firm offers fee-based investment management services as well as retirement, tax and estate planning.

SagePoint Financial President and CEO Jeffrey Auld said, "We are excited to welcome George Veater and his team to SagePoint. These are exceptional professionals who have worked hard to successfully build a thriving practice, and we look forward to collaborating with them to further accelerate the growth trajectory of their business. We stand ready to leverage our expertise to help Veater Financial Group serve its clients even more efficiently and effectively."

Mr. Veater said, "SagePoint is known as a firm that builds close personal relationships with its affiliated financial professionals in order to nurture their growth and offer comprehensive support. Between the SagePoint and Advisor Group home office teams, we have found a group of business partners who truly hear our needs and value our input. We are thrilled to start this new chapter of our firm's history, and we look forward to collaborating with SagePoint and Advisor Group for years to come."

Greg Cornick, President, Advice & Wealth Management at Advisor Group, said, "We congratulate SagePoint for bringing Veater Financial Group to the Advisor Group network. George Veater brings decades of experience in serving his clients to our platform, and he and his team will be great additions to our network. We continue to invest in the platforms and tools that financial professionals need to grow their businesses and provide world-class service experiences to their clients. As always, we are in their corner as they build their capabilities, and we look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with all our financial professionals to help them reach new levels of success."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

