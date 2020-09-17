Advisor Group And Securities America Welcome USECU Investment Services To Their Platform

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today welcomed USE Credit Union (USECU) to the Securities America Financial Institutions platform. With more than $1 billion in assets, USECU serves more than 62,000 California university employees, students and other California residents. It has affiliated with Securities America through Priority Financial Group, a registered investment adviser and OSJ based in Phoenix that specializes in delivering customized programs for financial institutions to enhance their wealth management capabilities and improve operating efficiency.

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities Service Network, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Headquartered in San Diego and founded in 1936, USECU offers accessibility to members through eight locations across California, nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs across the nation, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. In addition to California university employees and students, USE serves employees of California state agencies including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, California Highway Patrol, CalPERS and CalTrans, and others who live, work or worship in Alameda County, Sacramento County, San Diego County, Santa Clara County and Yolo County.

Through its new relationship with Securities America, the Credit Union recently enhanced and relaunched its investment services program, which currently oversees approximately $30 million in client assets.

Jim Norwood, President of Securities America's Financial Institutions Division, said, "USECU has a decades-long track record of investing in infrastructure and capabilities that enable it to provide members with top-notch member services. We are excited to be partnering with them as they relaunch and expand their investment services offering to assist thousands of families across California in planning and saving for the future. Along with our partners at Priority Financial Group, we stand ready to help the team at USECU expand and reach new levels of success."

Priority Financial Group specializes in helping financial institutions strengthen their client service capabilities in wealth management. For more than two decades, PFG has helped financial institutions accelerate growth by providing expertise in compliance, operations, and sales management.

Priority Financial Group CEO Mike Prior said, "It has been great working with the team at USE Credit Union. Our first priority was working with the Credit Union to help ensure their members have access to expert financial advice. Now we're helping USECU maximize our multi-custodial, innovative tech platform to increase member loyalty and develop new sources of income."

USECU was particularly impressed by Priority Financial Group and Securities America's superior technology offerings, said CFO Todd Tharp.

Mr. Tharp said, "At USECU, being able to offer our members exceptional financial planning and investment services fits seamlessly within our broader mission of helping them map a path to their dreams. We're thrilled that our partnership with Priority Financial Group and Securities America will better enable us to empower our members with industry-leading technology, support and services that can help them work toward the future of their dreams."

Jamie Price, Advisor Group's President and CEO, concluded, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, we congratulate Securities America and Priority Financial Group for their successful recruitment of USECU to the Securities America Financial Institutions platform. Our wealth management firms and their partners collaborate tirelessly to help the institutions and financial professionals that affiliate with them develop their capabilities, increase their efficiency and expand their businesses. We pride ourselves on being in the corner of our financial professionals and institutions, and we will continue to invest in their ability to serve their clients."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 2,800 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Advisor Group, Inc. subsidiaries, FSC Securities Corporation, KMS Financial Services, Inc., Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities services are offered through Investacorp, Inc., Securities America, Inc., and Securities Service Network, broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Investacorp Advisory Services, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., SSN Advisory, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisor Group, Inc. is a holding company. Advisor Group, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and / or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Advisor Group, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group; Securities America

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

