Advisor Group Announces the Addition of Three Financial Advisors with $212 Million in AUA to Its Network

Former Cetera Advisors Join NWF Advisory Group, One of the Largest Groups Affiliated with Royal Alliance

PHOENIX, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, announced that Silverberg Wealth Management from Westlake Village, CA, has joined NWF Advisory Group (NWF), one of the largest groups affiliated with Royal Alliance. The three former Cetera advisors bring $212 million in client assets to the Advisor Group network.

Silverberg Wealth Management was founded on the principles of integrity, hard work and dedication to clients. As trusted financial advisors, they provide complete wealth management services to their clients, including asset management, retirement planning, college savings, insurance and asset protection. Marcus Silverberg is President of Silverberg Wealth Management and has more than 20 years of experience helping clients seek their financial goals. Rounding out his team are financial advisors Victor Mastrella, with 15 years in the business and Gregg Turkin, a 19-year industry veteran and Branch Operations Manager Dana Toth, with over 20 years' experience in the financial services.

"We are thrilled to partner with NWF and look forward to all the benefits that being part of Advisor Group will bring to our business and our clients," said Silverberg. "When we decided to change firms, we had several compelling offers. After conducting our due diligence, we felt that NWF, with the backing of Advisor Group, was by far the best choice. Experiencing their state of the art technology, flexibility and team approach makes us wish we made this move sooner."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of Advisor Group, I'd like to welcome Marcus, Gregg and Victor to our team. We are committed to ensuring these talented professionals have the ongoing service and support they need to ensure their future success. NWF's continued growth in the marketplace is a testament to the value of providing the highest standards of advisor and client care in the industry."

Shehab Mohammad, President of NWF Advisory Group welcomed the new additions to his firm and said, "It's exciting to continue our growth with the addition of Silverberg Wealth Management. Marcus and his team have built an impressive business over the years by managing their clients' wealth through various market cycles while providing a consistently excellent client experience. At NWF, they will be able to leverage our resources, scale and expertise to help them take their business to the next level."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent financial advisor networks and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has more than 3,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. Royal Alliance was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About NWF Advisory Group

NWF Advisory Group, Inc. is a wealth management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., with satellite offices statewide. It was founded in 1969 by a group of experienced financial planners. We are fortunate enough to be part of a large and significant network consisting of a vast array of professional resources, tools and products to choose from, but also to be independent enough to be able to give the proper time and attention to provide clients with the individualized personal care, dedication and financial strategies we feel are best suited for them. Securities and advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through NWF Advisory Services, Inc., which is not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

