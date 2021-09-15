Advisor Group Appoints Clayton Chandler as Chief Security, Privacy and Data Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Clayton Chandler as Chief Security, Privacy and Data Officer. In this role, Mr. Chandler will be responsible for developing a comprehensive and proactive strategy around cybersecurity and data privacy to drive business decisions and protect value creation on behalf of Advisor Group and its affiliated financial advisors.

Mr. Chandler will oversee all aspects of data privacy and security for Advisor Group and its six affiliated subsidiary firms: FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services. He will also lead the Internet Security and Privacy subcommittee of the Advisor Group Board's Risk Committee, and will report directly to Chief Technology Officer Ed Obuchowski.

Mr. Obuchowski said, "Ensuring the privacy and security of data collection, protection and usage represents one of the most significant responsibilities we have as a trusted partner of our thousands of affiliated financial advisors and the clients they serve. Bringing on an executive of Clayton's caliber will enable us to enhance our best-in-class cybersecurity programs and further support our ongoing investment in technology-enabled tools and solutions that position our advisors for future success."

Most recently, Mr. Chandler served as Chief Information Security Officer, Global Head of Cyber Security and Americas Head of Technology Security with Credit Suisse. Earlier, he worked at the National Security Agency as Technical Director for High Performance Data Analysis and at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a research scientist. Mr. Chandler earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, a Master of Science in Mathematics and Statistics, and a Ph. D. in Computational Analysis and Modeling from Louisiana Tech University.

Mr. Chandler said, "Bad actors continue to find new ways to target the sensitive data that is the lifeblood of financial services firms' day-to-day operations. Advisor Group's dedication to continuous improvement of its business processes and technology give it a leg up in protecting this vital resource against cyber-attacks. I look forward to helping the company navigate the continually-changing data security landscape in order to provide the strongest possible protections to advisors and their clients. I am honored to join this extraordinary leadership team."

Jamie Price, Advisor Group's President and CEO, concluded, "The safe and secure operation of our technology and data infrastructure is always one of our top priorities. By having the best people continually evaluating our cybersecurity posture for potential vulnerabilities, we can help our financial advisors to confidently and securely serve their clients' needs. We welcome Clayton to the Advisor Group family and look forward to leveraging his expertise and strategic vision for the benefit of our advisors."

