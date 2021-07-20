Advisor Group Appoints Industry Leader Amy M. Hamilton as Chief of Staff and Head of Internal Audit

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of experienced financial services executive Amy M. Hamilton as Chief of Staff and Head of Internal Audit, effective July 19, 2021. Ms. Hamilton will join the Executive Committee and report directly to President and CEO Jamie Price.

In her role as Chief of Staff, Ms. Hamilton will coordinate interactions with the Board of Directors, lead shareholder communications, and together with Advisor Group's Executive Committee, contribute to the formulation of strategic initiatives, Executive Committee agendas, and the overall delivery of results. In addition, she will serve in a consultative capacity to Jamie Price to help ensure a focus on the firm's top priorities and initiatives.

As Head of Internal Audit, Ms. Hamilton will set the vision and strategy for the internal audit function, working in conjunction with the Audit Committee of the Board and senior leaders across the organization. She will also lead the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) group.

Mr. Price said, "The dynamic nature of our industry requires firms to continuously improve upon their best practices, while also looking around corners to identify risks and plan for the unforeseen. The addition of an industry executive and risk management expert of Amy Hamilton's caliber is a tremendous win for Advisor Group. Amy will play a critical role as our new Chief of Staff, serving as my right hand and enabling us to make further strides in the execution of our top priorities. In her role as Head of Internal Audit, she will enable us to further strengthen our internal controls as we continue our momentum as one of the largest and fastest growing firms in the industry."

Ms. Hamilton most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive for LPL Financial, where she reported to the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and administratively to the CFO. In this position, she was responsible for all aspects of LPL's internal audit function. Previously, she served in executive roles for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., including Vice President for Internal Audit and as Managing Director: North America Controller for Risk & Insurance Services. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois.

Ms. Hamilton said, "I am very excited to join Advisor Group, and for the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working with the executive team and the Board of Directors to champion the firm's top priorities as Chief of Staff, as well as to further enhance the firm's risk management capabilities in my role leading Internal Audit and ERM. I share Advisor Group's commitment to empowering the voice of the customer to drive decisions and strategic investments. I can't wait to get started."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

