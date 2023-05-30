Advisor Group Closes First Ever NXT Conference and Announces Date to Unveil New Combined Brand

Reimagined conference focused on the future of the wealth management business attracted 1,000 financial professional participants

New firm name and brand to be announced during June 21st livestream event

PHOENIX , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful conclusion of the firm's first ever NXT Conference, held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, May 23-25. The hybrid conference attracted nearly 1,000 in-person and virtual financial professional attendees and featured unique future-focused content and experiences. In addition to its full educational and networking agenda, the conference served as an opportunity to announce the date of a live-stream presentation to unveil the new brand for the combined Advisor Group network.

Replacing the firm's Wealth Management Symposium, NXT 2023 evolved to meet the changing needs of the industry and focus on the financial professional of tomorrow who, regardless of their age, are committed to long-term success by serving next generation clients. The event brought together forward-thinking experts who explored emerging industry trends such as use of AI technologies, the changing workplace, and the future of productivity and teams; and guided attendees on preparing their businesses and personal skills for what lies ahead.

The firm also announced the creation of their NextGen Advisor Council and held the council's first meeting in Louisville prior to the conference start. The NextGen Council is sponsored by EVP of Corporate Strategy Dimple Shah and will help create structure, focus, and connectivity around Advisor Group's commitment to aligning firm strategy with the needs of next generation financial professionals and their clients. Council members will play a leadership role in helping Advisor Group determine where and how they focus efforts to serve and amplify the NextGen community.

"This year's conference was a future-forward event aimed to inspire and educate all advisors who are currently or would like to serve NextGen clients," said Jamie Price, CEO of Advisor Group. "In speaking with the advisors in attendance, I repeatedly heard they were already making plans to incorporate the lessons from our speakers and the targeted breakout sessions into their practices. I'd like to thank the financial professionals who took the time out of their busy schedules to join us, as well as our terrific strategic partners and home office staff who make events like these possible."

Future-forward keynote speakers and breakout sessions

To equip advisors with the tools they need to meet the evolving needs of today's clients, while setting themselves up to expand their reach into the next generation, NXT's schedule incorporated a range of business experts, futurists, and financial services experts as speakers.

Keynotes included:

Dr. Sahar Yousef and Professor Lucas Miller , faculty members at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, where they teach the popular MBA course "Becoming Superhuman: The Science of Productivity and Performance."

, faculty members at UC Berkeley's of Business, where they teach the popular MBA course "Becoming Superhuman: The Science of Productivity and Performance." Mike Walsh , is CEO of Tomorrow, a consultancy designing companies for the 21 st century. He is a leading authority on disruptive innovation, digital transformation, and new ways of thinking.

, is CEO of Tomorrow, a consultancy designing companies for the 21 century. He is a leading authority on disruptive innovation, digital transformation, and new ways of thinking. Smiley Poswolsky, a renowned workplace belonging expert who helps companies foster belonging and human connection in a hybrid workforce.

Additionally, the event incorporated targeted breakouts sessions aligned with four tracks:

Providing Holistic Wealth Management Solutions

Growing Your Business

Adding Time & Capacity to Your Day

Elevating Client Experiences & Adding New Clients

"This event was designed entirely for the financial professionals in attendance," said Greg Cornick, President, Advice and Wealth Management. "We intentionally selected speakers and curated content that would have the biggest impact for advisors focused on the financial industry of tomorrow. Our goal was to provide a different experience than what they usually see at conferences and give them new ideas and perspectives from inside and outside of our industry."

Date announced for livestream brand announcement

During her mainstage general session presentation at NXT, EVP, Marketing and Communications Jen Roche provided a sneak peek at the new brand platform and announced that Advisor Group would be hosting a public live stream event to announce the new name and branding for the firm and it's eight wealth management firms. The livestream will take place on June 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET. Registration is available online through this link.

"Our new brand is being designed with a vision for the future in mind," said Ms. Roche. "We're building something that we hope will represent the advisor of tomorrow while honoring the heritage, culture, and strength that brought us to where we are today. We can't wait to share our new name and brand with the world."

In April, Advisor Group announced plans to simplify its business structure by consolidating the firms in its network under one new brand. This move will enhance the financial professional experience and reduce complexity through a unified platform, technology stack, procedures, and support model, without the need for repapering of client accounts.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

