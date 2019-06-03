Advisor Group Commences Annual Wealth Management Symposium with Launch of eQuipt for Financial Planning System

PHOENIX, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprising FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial, completed its 4th annual Wealth Management Symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Held from May 29 through May 31, the Wealth Management Symposium (WMS) has become one of the industry's leading conferences for aligning education, networking and best practices-sharing in one consolidated event to position independent financial advisors for success across every facet of holistic wealth management.

Organized with the mission of empowering advisors with innovative wealth management solutions to help clients navigate through their financial journey, each year's Wealth Management Symposium hosts some of the industry's top investment strategists, experts and solutions providers. With a consistently strong focus on financial planning, this year's Symposium included breakout sessions dedicated to some of the most complex topics of interest within the wealth management space today, ranging from managing portfolio volatility, to strategies for longevity, to safeguarding one's business from cyberattacks, and more.

At the event, Advisor Group announced the launch of its new eQuipt for Financial Planning ("eQuipt FP") system, which is designed to maximize access to comprehensive financial planning services as well as consulting solutions for retail investors across the net worth and demographic spectrum.

eQuipt FP Drives Multiple New Client Growth Opportunities for Advisors

The multiple payment options and digitally enabled new client onboarding functionality offered under this new system are expected to drive significant business growth opportunities for the company's financial advisors. Leveraging eQuipt FP, financial advisors can work with a wider range of clients to provide financial planning support for significant life inflection points, either within the context of a broader client relationship, or on a project-specific basis. Examples of this include support for estate planning, divorce planning and debt management.

Additionally, eQuipt for FP is expected to make advisors' services more accessible to newer millennial investors, while the tight integration of a broad range of financial planning and consulting tools is anticipated to broadly appeal to high-net worth investors with more sophisticated planning or consulting needs.

eQuipt FP delivers the following key features:

A payment platform powered by Stripe, a leading third-party payment processor, that can accept one-time or recurring fees and allows clients to pay for financial planning and consulting services in multiple ways, including via credit card, debit card or check

A streamlined contracting system that enables advisors to contract for financial planning and/or consulting services on a digital basis, and allows clients to electronically sign such service agreements

Integrated compliance tools, such as consolidated check log, plan storage, contracting and disclosure delivery

With these key features, eQuipt FP empowers financial advisors to offer flexible financial planning solutions or consulting services as part of a traditional, ongoing relationship, or deliver such solutions "a la carte," on either a one-time or periodically recurring basis.

Matthew Schlueter, Advisor Group's President, Wealth Management Solutions, said, "The world is changing, and the ways in which financial advice is delivered are constantly improving. As technology evolves, we are investing in wealth management tools and platforms to support the growth and success of our advisors. In rolling out eQuipt for Financial Planning, we re-examined the client life cycle, incorporating advisor feedback, and re-imagined the experience to dramatically improve the end-to-end process for both clients and advisors."

Wealth Management Symposium Delivers Actionable Ideas and Insights to Advisors

This year's WMS event attracted over 900 participants, representing financial advisors, fee-based advisory investment strategists, technology experts, business coaches and home office leaders from Advisor Group, under the conference theme "Evolve. Envision. Empower."

Commenting on the event, Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, said, "We're proud that Advisor Group has consistently been ahead of the curve in embracing the fiduciary era, as demonstrated by our innovations in pricing, products and technology. Our annual Wealth Management Symposium is a key part of the broader resources we make available to support advisors as they make a positive difference in the lives of their clients by providing goal-based financial planning solutions."

Allison Pratt, Executive Vice President, National Sales, said, "Our annual Wealth Management Symposium is built on a powerful concept: Holistic wealth management, anchored by a comprehensive planning approach and delivered by objective and trusted financial advisors, is crucial for individuals to live their best possible life. Our Symposium not only recognizes the disruption happening across the wealth management space today but provides advisors with the key learnings they need to secure existing clients while winning new ones. By applying innovative practices and strategies from our Symposium, our advisors have been able to transform complexity that clients face into opportunities to add significant value. This year's event will help spark further growth and success for our attendees."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing more than $250 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit http://www.advisorgroup.com.

