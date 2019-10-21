Advisor Group Concludes 21-City Executive Town Hall Series Centered On Face-To-Face Discussions With Advisors

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprising FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial Services, today announced that it has concluded its Executive Town Hall Series, which featured senior Advisor Group executives traveling to 21 cities over the summer and early fall to connect with affiliated advisors face-to-face and discuss key topics such as the company's recent acquisition by Reverence Capital, its approach to Reg BI implementation, new capabilities in its client onboarding and new account platform, eQuipt, and its new cybersecurity program, CyberGuard.

Other key areas of focus during the in-person sessions included new advisor-facing programs such as the firm's Custodial Net New Assets Program (CNNAP), its turnkey succession planning offering MySuccessionPlan and its enhanced, personalized advisor marketing platform, MyCMO.

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, said, "Our Town Hall series provided me and other members of our leadership team with a vital opportunity to once again meet with advisors locally, talk about where the industry, regulation and technology are heading and specifically where Advisor Group is making multiyear investments in order to position advisors to win. Specifically, the round table idea sharing and full Q&A sessions gave us the necessary feedback on how to best partner with our clients and execute on our strategy."

Approximately 2,000 advisors – about 30% of the total advisor population across Advisor Group's subsidiaries – attended the town halls in the 21 cities, with 80% indicating in a post-event survey that they would be likely or highly likely to recommend the town halls to other Advisor Group advisors.

Russ Karban, an advisor with Royal Alliance affiliate Savage and Associates in Toledo, Ohio, said, "Advisor Group's Town Hall series was a powerful illustration of the value the firm's leaders place on advisors' input and their relationships with us. I appreciated the chance to hear more about the direction of our company and details on valuable new platforms like CyberGuard and eQuipt. It was also great to hear more about the many ways Advisor Group is investing in our growth and the future of our businesses. The company has shown once again that it's committed to putting significant resources behind its promises. Advisor Group is ahead of the curve in helping advisors succeed and in maintaining open lines of communication with us."

Allison Pratt, Executive Vice President, National Sales at Advisor Group, said, "The Town Hall series enabled us to meet with advisors in an intimate setting and dive into some of the regulatory developments that have the potential to significantly impact their day-to-day business operations, most notably, Reg BI. Advisors were both reassured and encouraged to have the opportunity to discuss these topics in person as opposed to a webinar or series of emails. They left feeling confident that we are on top of the requirements and that they will be prepared to adapt to the changes and, more importantly, find opportunities in them."

Attendees gave strong positive feedback on Advisor Group's investments in programs to help advisors grow, with particular focus on the following:

Advisor Group's CyberGuard Program provides advisors with comprehensive cyber-threat protection, including cybersecurity insurance, access to a cloud-based data backup solution, access to a security auditing and monitoring platform to identify gaps in real time, and enhanced email and file storage capabilities. eQuipt: The entirely digital eQuipt client onboarding solution allows advisors to quickly and easily collect client information, open new advisory or brokerage accounts, obtain electronic signatures on forms and disclosures and collect funds through a variety of standard transfer channels.

The roadshow series started on July 26 in Atlanta and continued through Newton, Mass.; Uniondale, N.Y.; West Harrison, N.Y.; King of Prussia, Pa.; Boca Raton, Fl.; Tampa, Fl.; Charlotte, N.C.; Brookfield, Wis.; Bloomington, Minn.; Naperville, Ill.; Southfield, Mich.; Des Moines, Ia.; St. Louis; Denver; Dallas; Millbrae, Calif.; Irvine, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz., Rochester, N.Y.; and Portland, Ore.

Mr. Price concluded, "Advisor Group's mission, first and foremost, is to be in our advisors' corners - to put their needs first before our own and help them achieve their individual visions of success. Being a truly independent company has put us in a position of complete alignment. Spending time meeting with advisors in these small-scale events is an invaluable use of our time. It's a relationship business, and we believe actions speak louder than words."

