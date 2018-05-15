Advisor Group Concludes Second Annual 20-City Roadshow for Financial Advisor Network

This year's roadshow, which represents the centerpiece of Advisor Group's The Future is Now 2.0 initiative, reached nearly 2,000 of the firm's advisors­­ in 20 cities across the United States. Through a series of interactive, one-day workshops, advisors were afforded the opportunity to participate in candid discussions with peers, while engaging with Advisor Group leadership. This year's meetings featured peer panels, where advisors shared successes and pragmatic, actionable ideas with their colleagues. Each event focused on helping advisors:

Adapt to, and embrace, the evolving regulatory environment to grow their businesses

Deepen client relationships amid shifting demographics

Diversify their revenue stream in the face of fee pressure

Showcase the value of their advice

Enhance productivity and client outcomes

Learn more about industry best practices, as shared by their peers

Leverage the support of the Advisor Group network

Building on last year's momentum, The Future is Now 2.0 offered a series of educational resources for advisors to take advantage of after the roadshow, including an intuitive microsite, various informative brochures and 14 step-by-step business-building playbooks.

"I believe there is no better way to demonstrate that we are in an advisor's corner than to go out and meet advisors where they are and engage in meaningful conversations," said Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price. "The feedback we've gotten from our free-flowing Q&A sessions has been extremely constructive. The more conversations we have, the stronger our partnership is, and the more we are able to equip advisors to succeed in this fiduciary era."

Allison Pratt, Advisor Group Executive Vice President, National Sales, who also participated in the roadshow, added: "We're delighted to have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the roadshow attendees. They felt that the content was valuable in preparing them to better serve clients in our changing industry."

An internal survey indicated that 98 percent of roadshow attendees believe the meetings underscore Advisor Group's commitment to partnership, with 91 percent of attendees asserting they would recommend the meeting to their advisor peers.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 5,000 advisors and overseeing approximately $190 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors a­­­nd members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way.

