Advisor Group Congratulates Affiliated Financial Advisors on Recognition by Invest in Others for their Longstanding Support of the Organization's Charitable Mission

PHOENIX, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today congratulated nine of its affiliated financial advisors on their recognition by Invest in Others (IiO) for their longstanding commitment to advancing the organization's charitable mission. Invest in Others awarded Pamela "Pam" J. Sams, President of Jackson Sams Wealth Strategies – a Securities America-affiliated wealth management practice in Herndon, Va. – with a 2021 Grant for Change, which she accepted on behalf of Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead, a nonprofit that mentors and empowers teen girls by promoting career exploration, confidence building and leadership development. Additionally, Invest in Others announced that three Advisor Group advisors have been named Finalists in the organization's 15th annual awards program, with a further five earning Honorable Mentions.

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation recognizes individual advisors and firms that are making a difference by donating their time and money to causes they care about, in communities across the country and around the world. Through its flagship program, the annual Invest in Others Awards, the organization has presented 74 awards, partnered with more than 375 charities and donated over $3 million to worthy causes.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management, said, "We are proud of the work these financial advisors have accomplished in collaboration with the nonprofit organizations they support. Their dedication to service and philanthropy reflects our profession's commitment to improving the communities we are privileged to serve. We are pleased to support Invest in Others' vital role in helping to amplify our industry's involvement with philanthropic causes."

IiO presents Grants for Change of up to $25,000 to nonprofits working to create and enhance opportunities for communities of color, providing essential services that aim to level the playing field and provide life-changing opportunities to underserved communities. It recognizes nonprofits whose work displays a measurable commitment to corporate, social and community contributions that enhance opportunities for Black people and other underserved groups.

Ms. Sams said, "Those of us in positions of influence have a responsibility to actively facilitate opportunities for underserved communities. I have been honored to work with Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead, and I'm thrilled to accept this grant on behalf of such a critically important and personally meaningful organization. I appreciate the support of the entire Advisor Group network, as well as its emphasis on community engagement and empowerment. And, of course, I am very grateful to Invest in Others for serving as such a powerful force for positive change."

Invest in Others Awards

Invest in Others named three Advisor Group financial advisors as Finalists in this year's 15th Annual awards program, with a further five receiving Honorable Mentions:

Finalists

The designated nonprofits of award Finalists and winners will receive donations of up to $75,000 from IiO:

Amy Doherty of Needham Heights, Mass.-based Centinel Financial Group, affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, was named a Catalyst Award finalist for her work with Wellstrong, Inc.

Ferdinand "Ferd" Garcia of San Francisco, Calif. -based Ferd Garcia Wealth Management, affiliated with Woodbury Financial, was named a Lifetime Achievement Award finalist for his work with the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

Kenneth Lawrence "Larry" Agee of Lake Charles, La. -based Agee Financial, affiliated with Sage Point Financial, was named a Volunteer of the Year Award finalist for his work with Disaster Aid USA .

Honorable Mentions

These advisors will receive $2,500 for their charity from IiO:

Craig Hauger , affiliated with Woodbury Financial – Volunteer of the Year for his work with the Foundation Fighting Blindness.

Deborah Stavis , Stavis & Cohen Financial, affiliated with FSC Financial – Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Lisa Rae LaBoo , Prosperity Investment Services, Inc., affiliated with Securities America – Community Service Award for her work with the Florida A&M University Foundation.

Willie Howard , Howard Investment Services, affiliated with Securities America – Catalyst Award for his work with the Frederick Douglass Community Development Corporation.

Steve Thompson , Common Goal Financial, affiliated with SagePoint Financial – Catalyst Award for his work with Empower Sports.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] or [email protected]

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

