Advisor Group Earns Global Recognition As Great Employer, Honored With 16 Awards At Annual Stevie Awards Ceremony

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprising FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial, today announced that it received 16 awards at the 2019 Stevie Awards for Great Employers ceremony held September 19 in New York.

Chief Human Resources Officer Andrea Larsen was honored with a Gold Award as Chief Human Resources Office of the Year. Three others at the company also received Gold Stevie Awards for professional excellence: Senior Vice President of Human Resources Jeffrey McKown, Senior Vice President for Internal Communications Patrick Brennan and Communications Manager Kaddie Stephens. The business was honored with a Silver Stevie Award for Employer of the Year in the financial services category. In the individual awards category, Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price was recognized with a Silver Award as People-focused CEO of the Year.

Joining the company in May 2016, Ms. Larsen was recognized for her leadership in attracting and retaining the best talent for Advisor Group following its separation from AIG. She hired the company's first human resources team, instituted a pay-for-performance culture and introduced forums for employees to collaborate across functional boundaries as they serve advisors and each other. She and her team established talent development programs that develop leadership skills in all levels of employees. These include an annual leadership growth conference, executive speed-mentoring sessions and a 360-degree feedback program for managers.

"Our executives deeply appreciate the work of our human resources team under Andrea's leadership," Mr. Price said. "Our HR team has attracted and retained a unique group of people with the skills and values to create an organization that is special within our industry. These awards recognize our ability as an organization to attract great talent, develop effective training and create a culture that empowers employees to help our advisors serve their clients and build their businesses."

Ms. Larsen added, "This recognition as a Great Employer reflects the hard work it takes every day to earn the trust and engagement of employees and together create a firm where talented people want to do their best work and pursue their career objectives, all the while building relationships, gaining leadership skills and having fun. This directly impacts customer service and our bottom-line business results."

In addition to the five awards to individual leaders and the Employer of the Year Award, Advisor Group Human Resources also received team and program awards as follows:

Gold Stevie Awards

Recruiting/Talent Acquisition Team of the Year (Talent Branding strategy)

Managerial Training programs (Leadership Foundations)

Best Leadership Development Programs (Strategy & Design)

Training Programs (Executive Speed Mentoring)

Internal Communications Achievement (Small Town Newspaper Strategy)

Compensation Design & Administration (Pay for Performance and Transparency Strategy)

Silver Stevie Awards

HR Team of the Year

Leadership Training (Leadership Growth Summit: The Leader in All of Us)

Achievement in Employee Engagement (Employee Voice Survey results)

Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology (Glint platform used with Employee Voice Survey)

Now in its third year, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognizes the world's best organizations to work for and the human resources teams, professionals, achievements and HR-related products and solutions providers that help to drive great places to work. More than 60 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process, narrowing down the 600 submissions to finalists and ultimately the winners, who were announced at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

