Advisor Group Launches Expanded Access To Liquidity Solutions With New Digital Securities-Based Lending Offering

An Expansion of the Firm's Wealth Management Offerings, Personal Credit Line Enables Financial Professionals to Manage and Navigate their Clients' Life Changes While Keeping Them On Track to their Long-Term Financial Goals

PHOENIX, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, today announced the launch of Personal Credit Line, a new wealth management solution enabling financial professionals to create a more flexible plan for their clients that keeps assets invested and provides liquidity.

A securities-based lending solution, Personal Credit Line offers clients the option to borrow against their investments without affecting the underlying value of their portfolios. This streamlined wealth building solution enables financial professionals to expand their liquidity planning to all clients, including those who have not traditionally had the ability to leverage liquidity solutions without disrupting their investments.

With Personal Credit Line, financial professionals can continue building wealth for clients without liquidating assets through an innovative and expedited processing experience will be able to manage and navigate their client's life changes while keeping them on track to their long-term financial goals. Along with the added planning capability, financial professionals can provide convenience and personalized service with Personal Credit Line's paperless account experience and custom online portal where clients can monitor their account and withdraw or repay funds at their convenience.

Personal Credit Line transforms the old paper-based application into a transparent, paperless experience. In addition to the custom client portal, it also features e-signature capabilities with faster and transparent processing in one to four business days.

Kristen Kimmell, EVP, Business Development, Advisor Group, said "In the current economic landscape, many investors have a need for additional liquidity. Advisor Group's digital Personal Credit Line provides a streamlined solution that expands our advisors' service offerings."

"With Personal Credit Line, my clients can unlock the power of their assets at a competitive rate and with flexible repayment terms," said Amanda Dunlap of Absolute Financial Planning. "This empowers them to address their cash flow needs without disrupting their path to achieving their financial goal. This is a terrific addition to Advisor Group's wealth management offerings and it further supports our ability to scale our services through the tech-enabled and personalized experiences for our clients.

Personal Credit Line is in the early adoption phase, which is an active partnership with financial professionals actively opening up accounts and providing a valuable feedback loop to Advisor Group's team on the overall experience. Advisor Group expects to roll it out to a broader group of advisors in the coming weeks.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Approval 5530961.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] or [email protected]

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

SOURCE Advisor Group