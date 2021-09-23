Advisor Group Names Jeff Sills President and CEO of FSC Securities

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of Jeff Sills – Senior Vice President, Business and Field Development at fellow Advisor Group subsidiary Woodbury Financial Services – as President and CEO of FSC Securities. Mr. Sills is replacing Derek Burke, who is departing FSC next month. He will partner closely with Mr. Burke to ensure a smooth leadership transition, effective October 16.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice and Wealth Management, said, "We're thrilled to announce Jeff Sills as the new CEO and President of FSC. Time and again during his tenure as a senior executive with Woodbury, Jeff has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving financial advisors. He has established strong relationships across Advisor Group, with first-hand knowledge of the systems, solutions and opportunities ahead. As such, Jeff will be a transformational leader for FSC Securities, and on behalf of our entire network, I offer him our congratulations on his new role."

"We also thank Derek Burke for his contributions to FSC over the years. Derek has built a solid foundation for further success for our financial advisors affiliated with FSC, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Mr. Cornick continued.

Mr. Burke said, "I'm privileged to have had the opportunity to work at FSC Securities and Advisor Group, where the leadership team has provided invaluable support and partnership to me and the rest of the FSC community over the years. I could not think of a better replacement for me than Jeff Sills, who is an exceptionally talented senior executive who has a thorough understanding of the needs of financial professionals. I thank Advisor Group for everything we have accomplished together on behalf of FSC, and I look forward to supporting a smooth and seamless transition in the coming weeks."

Mr. Sills said, "It's a great honor for me to assume the CEO and President roles at FSC, a firm that has a culture, service model and values that I passionately support. I look forward to working closely with FSC's financial advisors and being a true partner to them in delivering the best possible service experience for advisors and their clients. Advisor Group has done a tremendous job in delivering industry-leading technology and support services to advisors across its network of firms, and I look forward to continuing to build on the firm's success."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

