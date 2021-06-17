Advisor Group Recruits Four Financial Professionals with $259 Million in Total Client Assets to its Royal Alliance Subsidiary, Extending Significant Year-Over-Year Gains in Recruited Advisors and Assets

PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of four independent financial professionals who oversee a collective $259 million in total client assets to its platform.

The announcement adds to Advisor Group's significant recruiting momentum so far in 2021, as the firm has brought in $6.9 billion in assets under administration through May 28, versus $2.33 billion for the same period in 2020 (a year-over-year (YOY) increase of approximately 196%); $2.6 billion in assets under management, versus $1.53 billion in the prior year period (a YOY increase of 70%); and 230 recruited financial professionals, versus 170 for the same period last year (a YOY increase of 33%).

The four newly-recruited financial professionals have joined Advisor Group through its network member firm Royal Alliance Associates. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance Associates, said, "We are excited to welcome these seasoned financial professionals with such varied experiences to our platform. While each of these professionals takes a unique and personalized approach to wealth management, they all share the commitment to superior client service and an entrepreneurial passion for growth that defines the Advisor Group and Royal Alliance communities. Their decision to join us demonstrates the scope of the value our platform provides to growth-oriented financial professionals."

The financial professionals who have affiliated with Advisor Group and Royal Alliance include:

Paul Blow of Quantum Financial Management in Allentown, Pa. – $60 million total client assets: Mr. Blow joins Royal Alliance through a branch office under one of its leading OSJs, Keystone Financial, led by Tom Nikles , a 38-year industry veteran. Mr. Blow provides wealth management and investment portfolio monitoring services, along with a focused approach to annuities, mutual funds, and ETFs to his clients throughout Eastern Pennsylvania .

Mr. Blow joins Royal Alliance through a branch office under one of its leading OSJs, Keystone Financial, led by , a 38-year industry veteran. Mr. Blow provides wealth management and investment portfolio monitoring services, along with a focused approach to annuities, mutual funds, and ETFs to his clients throughout . Mathew Walsh of Jericho, N.Y. – $69 million total client assets: After 27 years in the industry, Mr. Walsh decided to join the Jericho office of Royal Alliance for the freedom and flexibility to provide his clients personalized products and services to support their goals and build his business. He was also drawn to Royal Alliance for its turnkey technology platform and strong transition support capabilities.

After 27 years in the industry, Mr. Walsh decided to join the office of Royal Alliance for the freedom and flexibility to provide his clients personalized products and services to support their goals and build his business. He was also drawn to Royal Alliance for its turnkey technology platform and strong transition support capabilities. Jamie McBride and Scott Saffer of Cornerstone Wealth Partners in Winston Salem, N.C. – $130 million total client assets: With a combined 44 years of experience, Messrs. McBride and Saffer deliver comprehensive wealth management services to their clients within North Carolina's Research Triangle. They chose Royal Alliance due in large part to its leadership team's support for their business growth through coaching programs.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "I am very pleased to welcome this new group of financial professionals to the Advisor Group family. Our impressive recruiting growth numbers attest to the strength of the Advisor Group and Royal Alliance platform, and the fact that we have become the destination of choice for growth-minded financial professionals. We congratulate Dmitry and his team on their hard work and continued success in attracting incredible talent through their strong personal leadership and dedication to serving financial professionals' needs. The entire Advisor Group network stands ready to support them as they build their businesses, plan for succession, and most importantly, guide their clients toward their financial goals."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

