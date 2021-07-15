Advisor Group Recruits Precision Wealth Solutions, New York-Area Wealth Management Practice with $121 Million in Client Assets

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Precision Wealth Solutions, a Scarsdale, N.Y.-based wealth management practice with two financial professionals and $121 million in total client assets.

Precision Wealth is affiliating with Advisor Group's network member firm Royal Alliance Associates through Affiliated Advisors, a large regional group that supervises 89 financial professionals across the country. Affiliated Advisors' financial professionals collectively oversee over $3 billion in assets.

Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Securities America, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Founded in 2009 and led by President Frank Chiodi, a 22-year veteran of the wealth management space, Precision Wealth also includes Russell Pinto, a financial professional with 12 years' experience in the industry. The practice specializes in financial planning and retirement planning services for police and firefighter clients.

Dmitry Goldin, President and CEO of Royal Alliance, said, "It's my great honor to welcome Frank Chiodi and Russell Pinto to the Royal Alliance family. The support and expertise they can now access at each level of our organization, as well as through Advisor Group and Affiliated Advisors, is second-to-none in the industry, and it will help them serve their clients with even greater effectiveness while elevating the growth of their business. We are thrilled to partner with them as they start the next chapter of their careers."

Mr. Chiodi said that having the technology to offer clients a streamlined digital service experience was a key to the decision to join Advisor Group, Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors.

Mr. Chiodi said, "Many of our clients are first responders who, over their careers, have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe. They deserve a great service experience. For us to serve them better, it was imperative to upgrade our digital platforms and solutions and have access to experts that can help us best leverage technology in all aspects of our business. Advisor Group, Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors are the ideal partners to help us raise our game and grow our business."

Affiliated Advisors is based in New York and led by Founder and President Rita Robbins, a pioneer of the largest regional office and a well-known wealth management industry thought leader.

Ms. Robbins said, "Frank Chiodi and Russell Pinto have already built a tremendous track record of helping clients reach their financial and life goals, and they are exceptional additions to our team. They are always striving to do more for their clients, investing in themselves and their business to provide the best possible experience for the investors they serve. At Affiliated Advisors, we love working with financial professionals with a desire to develop their capabilities, and Precision Wealth fits that mold."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group family of firms, we congratulate Royal Alliance and Affiliated Advisors on bringing aboard Precision Wealth Solutions. When we see leading financial professionals such as Frank Chiodi and Russell Pinto choose the Advisor Group platform to facilitate the further growth of their practice, it validates all our efforts to build the infrastructure, processes and expertise that practices across the country need to reach the next level in their businesses. Their success is truly our success, and we are in their corner as they work to reach their full potential."

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] or [email protected]

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

SOURCE Advisor Group; Royal Alliance

