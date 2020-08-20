Advisor Group Redefines Wealth Management Industry Events With Expansive, Interactive And Entertaining Virtual National Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the opening of registration for its comprehensively re-imagined annual ConnectED national conference for financial professionals, taking place from October 26 through October 29. The company is expanding the boundaries of wealth management industry events by reinventing ConnectED as an expansive, highly interactive and entertaining virtual experience.

This year's event, called 'ConnectED Canvas' in reference to the freedom financial professionals will have to define their own conference experience just as they continually define their own practices, will be delivered via a cutting-edge virtual events platform that Advisor Group has customized by leveraging its industry-leading scale, resources, and technology. The event is open to all financial professionals across the Advisor Group network of firms, and features headliner speakers, as well as a wide range of content to help financial professionals thrive during this period of uncertainty.

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, said, "More than ever in today's unpredictable environment, financial professionals are seeking to strengthen the connections they share with their peers and the firms that support them. With our innovative ConnectED Canvas event, Advisor Group is providing a virtual experience that will inspire our financial professionals while sharing best practices to support their ongoing business growth. We are also looking forward to making a number of announcements during the event regarding enhancements to existing platforms, as well as several exciting new programs, all designed to help our financial professionals grow, streamline, and protect their businesses."

The event will enable financial professionals to tailor the experience to their own preferences through a centralized hub that will provide access to networking events, general session addresses and breakout sessions and even one-on-one business consultations. The event was developed using survey data from Advisor Group's affiliated financial professionals on what they would find most valuable in a virtual conference and how they would like to see the event structured.

Highlights of ConnectED Canvas will include:

A conversation between Hall of Fame NBA center and successful entrepreneur and investor Shaquille O'Neal and Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price ;

and Advisor Group President and CEO ; An in-depth discussion with former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen on critical macroeconomic issues impacting financial professionals and their clients, moderated by Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management President and CEO Phil Blancato ;

on critical macroeconomic issues impacting financial professionals and their clients, moderated by Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management President and CEO ; An address from former professional boxing champion and television personality Laila Ali ;

; Announcements of value-added enhancements to several of Advisor Group's critical financial professional-facing platforms and programs;

A Music Mosaic featuring submitted performances from attendees. ConnectED Canvas attendees will be invited to submit their own best vocal performances of popular hits, which will then be 'mashed up' and presented each evening, allowing them to take the virtual stage from the comfort of their home or office;

A virtual content library featuring replays of general sessions and breakout sessions offered during the event, along with pre-recorded webinars on topics including marketing strategies, succession planning / acquisitions, investment process strategies and more. According to Advisor Group's surveys, approximately 94% of attendees intend to utilize this content;

Meetings for Advisor Group's individual network member firms, which will mark the official kickoff of the full conference on Monday, October 26 ; and

; and Continuing education credit opportunities for attendees.

ConnectED Canvas will also feature entertainment from renowned performers, including musical legend Kenny Loggins, Ukrainian sand animation performance artist sensation Kseniya Simonova and America's Got Talent winner and Vegas headliner, magician Shin Lim. Mr. Lim will engage the audience in one of his tricks by having attendees use their own decks of cards to follow along.

ConnectED Canvas' innovative features will also include celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd introducing a unique signature cocktail prior to each day's entertainment, as well as a 'Virtual Exhibit Hall' where financial professionals will be able to interact with Advisor Group's strategic partners.

Robust, Personalized Expert Business Consultations and Pre-Conference Sessions

Building further on the 'ConnectED Canvas' theme, financial professionals will be able to schedule dedicated, one-on-one practice management and business development discussions with Advisor Group's expert consultants, including marketing strategists, technology consultants, business coaches, advisory consultants, human resources experts and more.

ConnectED Canvas will also feature three events prior to commencement of the individual firm general sessions on October 26. These will include a discussion titled 'Change is Inevitable, Growth is Intentional' in partnership with Envestnet; 'Better Together,' which combines best practices from Advisor Group's Women Forward Initiative and the Ladenburg Institute of Women and Finance, and will feature an address from Bonnie St. John, the first African-American ever to medal in Winter Olympic competition, despite the loss of her right leg; and Assistants' Academy, led by Advisor Group's Practice Management team.

Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer of Advisor Group, said, "Central to Advisor Group's culture is a commitment to continuously explore new ideas and approaches that position our financial professionals for business growth and success, across all market cycles and economic conditions. We have remained true to this spirit – and have drawn inspiration from innovative interactive events like Apple's recent product showcase and Comic-Con 2020 – in approaching ConnectED Canvas as a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of what can be accomplished through virtual experiences in our industry. Strengthening the sense of community among financial professionals has never been more important than it is now, and we are thrilled to show our ability to pivot, innovate and invest to deliver this re-imagined virtual ConnectED event."

