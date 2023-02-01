Advisor Group Reports Addition of $84.2 Billion in Total Client Assets and 1,800 Financial Advisors to Its Network in 2022

Strategic Growth Continues at Rapid Pace with Acquisitions of American Portfolios, Infinex Financial, and Ongoing Advisor Recruitment

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, reported full-year 2022 new additions of $84.2 billion in total client assets and the addition of more than 1,800 financial advisors through acquisitions and recruitments to the firm.

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, said, "Our commitment to generating the right type of growth that delivers value to all of the advisors in our network is at the forefront of all we do, and we look forward to continuing to participate in shaping the evolving independent wealth management space."

Successful Strategic Partnerships and Acquisition

The acquisition of New York-based American Portfolios Financial Services, which was completed in November, added approximately $33 billion in assets to the network. The deal further positioned Advisor Group as a leader in the independent wealth management industry and broadened its national footprint.

In May, Advisor Group announced the acquisition of Infinex Financial Holdings and its more than 750 financial professionals who oversee approximately $30 billion in client assets. Infinex supports more than 230 community-based bank and credit union programs across the U.S. and expands Advisor Group's multi-channel capabilities.

"We are honored that these two well-respected and highly sought-after organizations chose to build on their success as part of Advisor Group. We are also thrilled to see incredible success in our recruiting efforts," added Mr. Price.

Recruitment Success

In addition to the acquisitions, Advisor Group continued to attract high-quality advisors and practices across the network. As of December, nearly $21 billion in client assets were added to the firm through recruiting efforts.

"Despite the volatile economic environment, individual advisors, OSJs and firms continue to gravitate to Advisor Group's compelling value proposition," said Greg Cornick, President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group. "Our increasing scale allows us to invest even more into our business to provide best-in-class solutions for our advisors and an elevated service experience for their clients. In addition, over the past year, our strategic vision continued to attract seasoned industry executives to the firm who are dedicated to supporting and empowering the best financial advisors in the business."

In 2022, Advisor Group attracted financial professionals from numerous independent groups overseeing billions in assets. The largest included Gallagher's Retirement Plan Consulting Practice, with more than $6 billion in assets, The Private Wealth Management Group with more than $1 billion in assets and Ironbridge Wealth Counsel with over $800 million.

