Advisor Group, Securities America And Arbor Point Advisors Successfully Recruit Gaulden & Associates Wealth Management

PHOENIX and LA VISTA, Neb., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today announced the successful recruitment to their platform of Gaulden & Associates Wealth Management, a Durham, N.C.-based wealth management group with three financial professionals that collectively oversee $451 million in client assets. Gaulden & Associates is joining Securities America through one of its corporate RIAs, Arbor Point Advisors.

Securities America is a subsidiary of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Led by CEO Gary Gaulden, Gaulden & Associates also includes financial professionals Blake Gaulden and John Todd. The practice offers investment, retirement, estate and tax planning strategies for individuals, as well as retirement plan, benefits and compensation services for businesses.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "We are thrilled to have Gary Gaulden and his team join the Securities America, Arbor Point Advisors and Advisor Group family. Their collaborative, entrepreneurial spirit is an ideal match for our culture at Securities America. Meanwhile, through Arbor Point, Gary and his team have full access to a powerful advisory platform, industry leading technology, oversight and compliance support provided by a corporate RIA structure, and their choice of custodians. Securities America is pleased to provide options to suit the needs of a broad range of financial professionals, and we are excited to work with Gaulden & Associates to help raise its growth trajectory."

Arbor Point serves financial professionals seeking an RIA partner with the flexibility to support a broad range of advisory business models and custodial options. Like Gaulden & Associates, financial professionals who join Arbor Point want the freedom and independence to operate their own businesses without the burden of managing back office complexities and compliance. Arbor Point is one of Securities America's two corporate RIAs; Securities America Advisors is the other.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President for Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We congratulate Securities America and Arbor Point for their successful recruitment of Gaulden & Associates. Gary Gaulden and his team have built a thriving and robust business serving clients in North Carolina's fast-growing Triangle region, and we look forward to empowering them to provide an even better service experience to the investors they support. As always, Advisor Group stands ready to provide the platforms, services and support our 11,000-plus financial professionals across our network need to achieve their growth goals. We are in their corner and look forward to fostering their continued success."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Advisor Group; Securities America

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

