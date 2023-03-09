Advisor Group Selects iPipeline® Order Entry Technology to Streamline Annuities for Financial Professionals

iPipeline Ecosystem's Solutions Create Operational and Supervisory Efficiencies to Simplify the Process of Helping Clients Benefit from Annuities

EXTON, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® announces that Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, has chosen to harness iPipeline's AFFIRM® for Annuities order entry system to optimize annuity transactions for financial professionals.

The Advisor Group network consists of more than 11,000 financial professionals associated with eight wealth management firms—FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors, and Woodbury Financial Services, American Portfolios and Infinex. Through this relationship, financial professionals affiliated with Advisor Group will gain access to iPipeline's Order Entry system to digitize their business and enhance the agent and user experience.

The AFFIRM for Annuities order entry system will enable advisors to:

Reduce Not in Good Order (NiGO) transactions.

Immediately identify which contracts are eligible for withdrawals and subsequent payments—without the need to conduct extensive research.

Seamlessly route annuity orders to existing compliance and suitability queues using robust application programming interface (API) and messaging capabilities.

Accommodate various rules, forms, and transmission changes, and quickly adapt to regulatory updates.

"The iPipeline ecosystem strengthens the ability of financial professionals to better serve clients choosing annuities in an ever-evolving marketplace—by increasing efficiency and decreasing risk," said Robert Powell, Vice President of Sales and Wealth Management at iPipeline. "We continue our drive to innovate, further improve, and personalize the overall annuities experience. Our order entry platform will empower Advisor Group to expand its financial professional base, its client base, and its business, through simplifying the often complex and expensive processes associated with annuities."

"Investment in cutting-edge technology is a crucial element of our ongoing commitment to our sales force, and to growing and differentiating our offering," said Leslie Ayers, Chief Supervision Officer at Advisor Group. "iPipeline's digital solutions and platforms will help us provide even more effective supervision and regulatory compliance for our financial professionals, while at the same time, making it so much easier for them to do business on the annuities side."

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of those who are uninsured or under-insured to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 500® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,000 financial professionals. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

