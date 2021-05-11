Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Father-Son Wealth Management Team With $150 Million In Total Client Assets

PHOENIX, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Tor and Tyler Saile, a father-and-son hybrid wealth management practice with offices in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Barrington, Ill., that oversees $150 million in total client assets.

Both financial professionals have joined Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Triad Advisors for brokerage services. They have also affiliated with Triad Hybrid Solutions, one of Triad's two corporate registered investment advisors (RIAs), to support their advisory / fee-based operations. The announcement reinforces Triad's longstanding position as the leading destination for independent hybrid practices.

Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO of Triad Advisors, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Tor and Tyler Saile to the Triad and Advisor Group family. Tor is a financial professional with a long and distinguished track record of providing exceptional client service, and Tyler brings great enthusiasm, talent, and energy to their mission of helping clients achieve their financial goals. We look forward to working with both of them to further elevate their growth trajectory. Triad is at the forefront of helping financial professionals succeed by enabling them to thrive in the business models of their choice. As the wealth management industry increasingly moves toward fee-based advisory services, we stand ready to support financial professionals in attaining their business goals."

Tor Saile has more than 20 years' experience in the wealth management industry, joining the independent channel in 2010, while Tyler Saile joined the practice in 2017. They specialize in investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, education planning and insurance consulting. Both financial professionals will continue to do business as Ironwood Family Wealth Advisors.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "The entire Advisor Group network of firms welcomes Tor and Tyler Saile, and we congratulate Jeff Rosenthal and his team for bringing aboard two exceptional financial professionals. Triad's continued recruiting momentum, along with that of our other firms, highlights the strong value proposition Advisor Group and its subsidiaries offer as the ideal destination for growth-minded independent financial professionals who seek maximum flexibility, choice and support across the full spectrum of business models. Going forward, we will continue to make the strategic investments necessary to put our professionals in the best position to serve their clients. As always, we're in their corner, now and for years to come."

