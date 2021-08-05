Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Two Financial Advisors with $376 Million in Total Client Assets to its Platform

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of independent financial advisors Robert "Bob" Batick and Norman "Todd" Coates. The two collectively oversee $376 million in total client assets.

The financial advisors join Advisor Group through its network member firm Securities America and two of Securities America's largest affiliated Super-OSJs, with Mr. Batick joining Patriot Financial Group and Mr. Coates joining Navigation Financial Group.

In addition to Securities America, Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "We are excited to welcome these two outstanding financial advisors to Securities America. Bob Batick and Todd Coates have established thriving practices through their enduring commitment to going the extra mile for their clients, and we are pleased to support them in progressing to the next stage of their growth. We also congratulate Patriot Financial Group and Navigation Financial Group on welcoming these two advisors. Their success is our success, and we look forward to continuing to build on our partnerships with them in the years to come."

The announcement extends Advisor Group's strong momentum thus far in 2021. Through July 9, the firm brought $7.8 billion in assets under administration to its platform, versus $5.7 billion for the same period in 2020 (a year-over-year increase of approximately 37%). It also brought in $2.9 billion in assets under management, versus $1.8 billion in the prior year period (a YOY increase of 61%); and 268 recruited financial advisors, versus 251 for the same period last year (a YOY increase of 7%).

The financial advisors who have affiliated with Advisor Group and Securities America are:

Robert "Bob" Batick, based in Guilford, Conn. – $224 million in total client assets: Mr. Batick joins Securities America through Patriot Financial Group and specializes in supporting and advising corporate retirement plans. He joined Patriot and Securities America due to the strong relationships he developed with their affiliated financial advisors over many years, as well as the two firms' consistently positive reputations.

Norman "Todd" Coates, of Tyler, Texas – $152 million in total client assets: Mr. Coates joins Securities America Advisors, one of Securities America's two corporate RIAs, through Navigation Financial Group. He provides a balanced mix of services for his clients through a hybrid advisory model and was impressed by Advisor Group's turnkey marketing platforms, including MyCMO; its leading back office support and technology; and its business coaching and consulting services.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bob and Todd to the Advisor Group network. Their focus on top-tier client service makes them a perfect fit with our platform and culture, and we are proud to partner with them to drive their continued success. Our commitment to finding new ways to support our financial advisors as they serve their clients is the ultimate reason behind our success, and we are happy to stand in their corner as they pursue their growth goals."

Based in Westborough, Mass., Patriot Financial Group helps financial advisors achieve the next level in their growth through its practice management, coaching and succession planning offerings, along with a powerful technology platform and world-class back office support.

Navigation Financial, based in Dallas with offices across Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama, works to take the mystery out of financial planning for its clients, whether their goals are to prepare for retirement, save for college, or manage their estates. The firm currently supports 30 successful financial advisors across the southern U.S.

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial advisors with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

