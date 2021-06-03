Advisor Group Thanks Janine Wertheim, Veteran Executive Of Securities America Retiring After More Than 37 Years

PHOENIX, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced that Securities America veteran Janine Wertheim will retire on July 30, 2021, after more than 37 years with the company. Most recently, Ms. Wertheim has served as President of Securities America Advisors, one of two registered investment adviser (RIA) entities within Securities America, the other being Arbor Point Advisors. Securities America is a subsidiary of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Ms. Wertheim, whose responsibilities will be transitioned to other members of the Advisor Group and Securities America leadership teams, joined Securities America in 1984. In the subsequent decades, she served in an array of leadership roles across the firm, championing the interests of independent financial professionals and passionately advocating for women in the wealth management industry throughout her career.

Jim Nagengast, Chief Executive Officer and President of Securities America, said, "Janine's decision to retire from our firm and the industry marks the conclusion of a successful career as a valued member of the Securities America leadership team. She has been a terrific partner to me and a tireless advocate for the independent financial professionals we're privileged to serve. We admire her passion for empowering greater diversity across the industry and her many contributions to the growth of Securities America over the years, including her contributions following our merger with Advisor Group as part of its acquisition of Ladenburg Thalmann. We wish Janine all the best in her well-earned retirement."

Ms. Wertheim said, "I am proud to have helped build one of the largest and most visible firms in the independent wealth management industry. It has been my privilege to take this incredible professional journey in partnership with the amazing people at our home office and the thousands of independent financial professionals who count on us to support their business success and drive an exceptional service experience for their clients. I'd like to say thank you to my colleagues at Securities America and Advisor Group, as well as our financial professionals across the country. Going forward, I have every confidence that Advisor Group, Securities America and the rest of the network firms are well positioned for continued growth and industry leadership."

Jamie Price, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advisor Group, said, "We thank Janine for her decades of service to Securities America and her hard work in helping to build Securities America into the exceptional firm it is today. Notably, she helped found one of the first dual-registered RIAs in the independent wealth management industry and has performed almost every role at our broker-dealer and at Securities America Advisors. Janine will leave a long legacy, and we appreciate everything that she has accomplished for the broader network of Advisor Group firms, as well as for the entire wealth management industry through her efforts to support female executives and financial professionals. She is retiring from our organization with our deepest gratitude and best wishes."

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

